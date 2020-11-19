Black Friday 2020: The best early deals to shop from Home Depot, Macy's and more
Black Friday may be marked on your calendars as the day after Thanksgiving, a.k.a November 27, but that hasn't stopped many customer-loved stores, from running early Black Friday 2020-worthy sales that are every bit as good as Amazon's recent Prime Day savingspalooza.
We've scoped out the best of the best, with events from big box retailers, such as Walmart, Kohl's and Macy's, to Amazon, which is getting its holiday deals underway with its big Holiday Dash event. Check 'em out (and many more!) below.
Amazon
Amazon wasted no time in kicking off its next big sale after Prime Day 2020 came to a close, introducing its Holiday Dash event—a month-long sale on all the site's top gifts, with new items being discounted daily. Shop our top picks from the sale below.
Less than $25
Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser for $11.99 (Save $3)
Get the Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale from $10.12 (Save $5.17)
Get the Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones for $14.98 (Save $4)
Get the Big Red Rooster 6-Sound White Noise Machine for $19.99 (Save $10)
Get the LOVEHOME Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion for $22.95 (Save $4.04)
Less than $50
Get the AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator for $26.99 (Save $13)
Less than $100
Get the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $79 (Save $20)
Get the Samsung EVO Select (512 Gigabyte) microSDXC Card with Adapter for $79.99 (Save $20)
Get the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat for $91.45 (Save $38.54)
Less than $500
Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $40)
Less than $1000
Get the Sony X800H 55-inch TV from $598 ( Save $101.99 to $301.99)
Get the LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,496.99 (Save $503)
Shop Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon
Kohl's
Kohl's is known for its incredible sales, and the retailer is kicking off its Black Friday sales on Friday, November 6. Kitchen items, festive décor, and more are on sale for less than $20, while cozy apparel for him and her are discounted as low as $3.99. Also, although Kohl’s exclusive price drops won’t be available to shop until later this week, you can get 20% off select items using promo code ONLINE20 through November 5, and orders of $75 or more will ship free.
Less than $25
Get the Brentwood Heavyweight Faux-Suede Box Pillow for $14.39 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $14.61)
Get The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw for $15.99 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $14)
Get the St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking for $16.79 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $13.20)
Get Girls' 7-16 Jammies For Your Families Jolly Santa Top & Bottoms Pajama Set for $19.04 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $14.96)
Get the Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set from $19.19 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $20.80 to $62.40)
Get the St. Nicholas Square Joyful Rug for $22.39 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $17.60)
Get the Lands’ End Needlepoint Christmas Stocking for $24.46 (Save $10.49)
Less than $100
Get the Biddeford Quilted Heated Electric Mattress Pad from $39.99 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $60 to $120)
Get the Simply Vera Vera Wang Catherine Tote for $55.44 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $43.56)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Quart from $59.99 (Save $70)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable 3-Quart Pressure Cooker from $79.99 (Save $20 to $40)
Get the NuWave Brio 7.25-Quart Air Fryer for $79.99 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $50)
Less than $500
Get the Patio Sense Morgan Outdoor Wicker Chair 4-Piece Set for $159.79 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $75.20)
Get the Koolaburra by UGG Madison Comforter Set from $179.99 (Save $70.01)
Get the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pro Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $151.99 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $88)
Get the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer for $289.99 with coupon code ONLINE20 (Save $40)
Shop Early Black Friday 2020 Deals at Kohl's
Macy's
As the go-to spot for all things beauty, apparel and home, Macy's is the place to shop even on a non-sale day. The retailer is currently hosting a Friends and Family Sale on a whole slew of items, including top-rated cookware, furniture, bedding and more. Shop the best picks below.
Less than $25
Get the Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards for $19.59 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $20.41)
Get 3-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Sets from $24.99 (Save $55.01 to $117.60)
Get the Charter Club 1.5-inch Stripe 3-Piece or 4-Piece Sheet Set from $18.89 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $26.11 to $136.31)
Less than $50
Get the Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Waffle Maker for $26.99 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $11)
Get the Tools of the Trade Stainless-Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set, Created for Macy's for $41.99 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $78)
Get the Tools of the Trade Nonstick 13-Piece Cookware Set, Created for Macy's for $41.99 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $78)
Get 8-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Sets from $34.99 (Save $65.01 to $301.20)
Get the Lock n Lock Essentials 42-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $40.59 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $42.41)
Less than $200
Get the Cuisinart TOB-1010 Toaster Oven for $84.99 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $40)
Get the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set for $139.99 (Save $200)
Less than $500
Get the Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set for $209.99 with coupon code FRIEND (Save $165)
Shop Early Black Friday 2020 Deals at Macy's
Wayfair
Wayfair is helping you get a kick-start on the shopping holiday with up its Black Friday First Chance Sale, which features up to 80% off everything from lighting solutions and throw pillows to accent mirrors and other assorted home accessories.
Less than $25
Get the Wayfair Basics Rectangular Pillow Insert from $8.96 (Save $8.04)
Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening 54-Inch by 63-Inch Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel from $9.31 (Save $15.68 to $22)
Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening 54-Inch by 84-Inch Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel for $10.99 (Save $14 to $16.30)
Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening 54-Inch by 108-Inch Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel from $13.99 (Save $23)
Get the Millwood Pines 6-Piece Schall Decorative Balls for Bowls for $15.99 (Save $3)
Get the Zipcode Design Collapsible Hamper from $17.99 (Save $2)
Get the Honey Can Do 3-Piece Plastic Basket Set from $18.99 (Save $4 to $14)
Get the Rebrilliant 4-Tier 24-Pair Shoe Rack for $19.97 (Save $40.02)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Eldon Sheet Set from $23.99 (Save $59.76 to $91)
Less than $50
Get the Wayfair Basics Riddleville Folding Drying Rack for $27.99 (Save $19.01)
Get the House of Hampton Asaad Square Pillow Cover and Insert for $32.99 (Save $69.71)
Get the August Grove Sunflowers Floral Arrangement in Jar for $33.99 (Save $26
Get the Three Posts Landsdale Luxury Blanket from $44.99 (Save $45 to $55)
Less than $100
Get the Rosdorf Park Tierra 2-Piece Comforter Set from $58.49 (Save $4.67 to $5.50)
Get the Bungalow Rose Mika 20-Inch Round Abstract Pouf Ottoman from $60.99 (Save $26.01 $47.01)
Get the Beachcrest Home Foliage Tree in Basket for $63.99 (Save $22.41)
Get the Birch Lane Harlow Glass-Top End Table for $78.99 (Save $15.46)
Get the Ebern Designs Kaul 19.5-Inch Table Lamp Set from $74.09 (Save $5.90)
Get the Dotted Line Esther 41-Inch W Mobile Garment Rack from $81.99 (Save $17 to $28)
Get the Birch Lane Keener 3-Light Dimmable Vanity from $99.99 (Save $77.01 to $90.01)
Get the Andover Mills Danica 23-Inch Table Lamp from $89.99 (Save $30)
Less than $200
Get the Trinity Basics Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top for $109.99 (Save $38)
Get the Hashtag Home Danvers Armchair for $129.99 (Save $10.96)
Get the eModern Decor 2-Tier Dish Rack from $113.96 (Save $25.01 to $18.03)
Get the NutriBullet Rx Smart 45-Ounce Personal Countertop Blender for $121.99 (Save $58)
Get the Alwyn Home 600 All-Season Goose Duvet Insert from $121.99 (Save $114 to $177)
Get the Three Posts Kerlin End Table with Storage from $143.99 (Save $43 to $57)
Get the Joss & Main Alina 25-Inch Table Lamp from $173.99 (Save $178.01)
Get the Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60-inches from $159.99 (Save $111 to $130)
Get the Andover Mills Morano 3-Piece Dining Set from $176.99 (Save $100.96)
Get the Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $199.95 (Save $165.05)
Less than $500
Get the Willa Arlo Mildred Polyester Upholstered Standard Bed from $215.11 (Save $731.27 to $762.86)
Get the Mercer41 Boswell Upholstered Platform Bed from $208.75 (Save $138.91 to $191.24)
Get the Langley Street Darren Armchair from $269.99 (Save $480 to $516)
Get the Wayfair Sleep 13-Inch Plush Pillow-Top Innerspring Mattress from $284.99 (Save $32 to $61)
Get the August Grove Byxbee 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions for $359.99 (Save $107.06)
Get the Lark Manor Joliet 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions from $379.99 (Save $776.01 to $796.01)
Get the Charlton Home Shipp 5-Piece Dining Set with Cushions for $449.99 (Save $100)
Shop Early Black Friday deals at Wayfair
Home Depot
Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals will kick off in-store and online on Friday, November 6, and will run through Wednesday, December 2, but there's still plenty of early deals to shop on everything from holiday lawn inflatables to pre-lit Christmas trees and more.
Less than $50
Get Halloween Inflatables for 50% off (Save $14.99 to $99.50)
Get the Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty 32-Piece Titanium Drill-Bit Set for $24.97 (Save $10)
Less than $100
Get the Rigid Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum with Filter for $69.97 (Save $10)
Get the Home Decorators Collection 52-Inch Gatefield Ceiling Fan for $89.97 (Save $9.03)
Less than $200
Get the Linon Home Décor Sinclair Office Chair for $131.54 with coupon code THANKSGIVING20
Get the Serta Calgiri 66.1-Inch 3-Seater Convertible Sofa for $153.10 with coupon code THANKSGIVING20 (Save $80.29)
Less than $500
Get the Noble House Tafton Tufted Club Chair for $228.78 with coupon code THANKSGIVING20 (Save $109.77)
Get the Merax Power-Lift Recliner Chair for $383.94 with coupon code THANKSGIVING20 (Save $126.15)
Get the Frigidaire FFCD2413US Front-Load Dishwasher for $386 (Save $43)
Get the DeWalt DWS779 Double-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $349 (Save $200)
Get 10% Off Home Office Purchases of $300 or More with coupon code HDOFFICE10
Get 20% Off a Single Furniture, Mattress, Bedding or Bath Item with Coupon Code THANKSGIVING20
HP
Right now, HP is running a seriously decked-out sale on best-selling electronics: You can snag Reviewed-approved laptops and PCs at a discount, along with popular desktops and keyboards.
Less than $100
Get the HP x4000 Wireless Mouse with Laser Sensor for $22.39 (Save $9.60)
Less than $500
Less than $1,000
Shop Early Black Friday 2020 deals at HP
Bed Bath & Beyond
tkt From now until Saturday, October 31, customers who join the site's Beyond+ loyalty program will get a bonus card whose $29 value matches the membership fee. (In case you didn't know, the perks of the rewards system include a 20% discount on all purchases, free shipping and early access to sales.)
Less than $50
Get the Wamsutta Ultra-Fine Reversible Bath Rug from $10.49 (Save $4.50 to $15)
Get the Capresso H2O Plus Glass Water Kettle for $44.99 (Save $15)
Shop Early Black Friday 2020 deals at Bed Bath & Beyond
Chewy
Pet owners and furry friend lovers, this one's for you! Chewy, a.k.a. the one-stop-shop hotspot for pet food, toys and so much more, is offering some awesome discounts through the end of the month with its Shop Early, Save More Sale, that goes through Saturday, October 31. Not only will you earn 20% off with your spend of $60 on select purchases, you can also shop cat- and dog-specific deals on the site. As always, you'll also save 40% on your first autoship order.
Less than $25
Get Greenies Pill Pockets Canine Chicken Flavor Dog Treats (30-count) for $7.98 (Save $3)
Get the Petmate Pearl Pet Cafe Waterer for $10.20 (Save $14.79)
Get the Dakpets FURblaster Deshedding & Light Trimming Tool for
$14.97 (Save $44.93)
Get Gamma2 Vittles Vault Plus Pet Food Storage for $20.64 (Save $12.35)
Shop Early Black Friday 2020 deals at Chewy
Walmart
For price roll-backs on top-rated products, Walmart is a great place to shop. The big-box retailer just released the first wave of early Black Friday discounts, including significant price cuts on toys, electronics and home products. More deals are coming on November 7, but until then, these deals are must-shop for bargain hunters who want the best products of the season. Worried you won't get stuff in time for the holidays? The retailer offers free delivery through Walmart+, its Amazon Prime-like membership service, as well as contact-free curbside pickup service.
Less than $25
Get the Hot Wheels Power Shift Raceway Track & 5-Race Vehicles Set for $15 (Save $9.88)
Get the Hot Wheels Track Builder Triple Loop Kit for $15 (Save $15)
Get the JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds for $20 (Save $9.88)
Less than $50
Get the Hart 6 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank Wet/Dry Vacuum for $29 (Save $29)
Get the JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $30 (Save $29.88)
Get the VTech Myla the Magical Unicorn for $30 (Save $29.99)
Get the Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Upright Vacuum for $48 (Save $41)
Get the Instant Pot Viva Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $49 (Save $50)
Less than $100
Get the Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp and Air Fryer for $79 (Save $50)
Get the Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for $99.99 (Save $20)
Get the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $99 (Save $50)
Less than $200
Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $169 (Save $30)
Get the Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi (RV750) for $199 (Save $100)
Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II for $199 (Save $100)
Less than $500
Get the VIZIO 50-Inch M506x-H9 HDR M-Series Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV for $298 (Save $51)
Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-Inch AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-Core Processor, 8GB Memory, 256GB Laptop for $399 (Save $100)
Get the HP Pavilion i5 GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop for $449 (Save $140)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch UN65TU7000 Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV for $477 (Save $72)
Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days
tkb
