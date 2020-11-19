Black Friday 2020: The best early deals to shop from Home Depot, Macy's and more

Early Black Friday sales are well underway at select retailers.

Black Friday may be marked on your calendars as the day after Thanksgiving, a.k.a November 27, but that hasn't stopped many customer-loved stores, from running early Black Friday 2020-worthy sales that are every bit as good as Amazon's recent Prime Day savingspalooza.

We've scoped out the best of the best, with events from big box retailers, such as Walmart, Kohl's and Macy's, to Amazon, which is getting its holiday deals underway with its big Holiday Dash event. Check 'em out (and many more!) below.

Amazon wasted no time in kicking off its next big sale after Prime Day 2020 came to a close, introducing its Holiday Dash event—a month-long sale on all the site's top gifts, with new items being discounted daily. Shop our top picks from the sale below.

Kohl's is known for its incredible sales, and the retailer is kicking off its Black Friday sales on Friday, November 6. Kitchen items, festive décor, and more are on sale for less than $20, while cozy apparel for him and her are discounted as low as $3.99. Also, although Kohl’s exclusive price drops won’t be available to shop until later this week, you can get 20% off select items using promo code ONLINE20 through November 5, and orders of $75 or more will ship free.

As the go-to spot for all things beauty, apparel and home, Macy's is the place to shop even on a non-sale day. The retailer is currently hosting a Friends and Family Sale on a whole slew of items, including top-rated cookware, furniture, bedding and more. Shop the best picks below.

Get a head-start on your holiday decorating with Wayfair.

Wayfair is helping you get a kick-start on the shopping holiday with up its Black Friday First Chance Sale, which features up to 80% off everything from lighting solutions and throw pillows to accent mirrors and other assorted home accessories.

These savings will be unreal.

Home Depot Black Friday 2020 deals will kick off in-store and online on Friday, November 6, and will run through Wednesday, December 2, but there's still plenty of early deals to shop on everything from holiday lawn inflatables to pre-lit Christmas trees and more.

Right now, HP is running a seriously decked-out sale on best-selling electronics: You can snag Reviewed-approved laptops and PCs at a discount, along with popular desktops and keyboards.

tkt From now until Saturday, October 31, customers who join the site's Beyond+ loyalty program will get a bonus card whose $29 value matches the membership fee. (In case you didn't know, the perks of the rewards system include a 20% discount on all purchases, free shipping and early access to sales.)

Pet owners and furry friend lovers, this one's for you! Chewy, a.k.a. the one-stop-shop hotspot for pet food, toys and so much more, is offering some awesome discounts through the end of the month with its Shop Early, Save More Sale, that goes through Saturday, October 31. Not only will you earn 20% off with your spend of $60 on select purchases, you can also shop cat- and dog-specific deals on the site. As always, you'll also save 40% on your first autoship order.

You can save on Instant Pots and more at Walmart right now.

For price roll-backs on top-rated products, Walmart is a great place to shop. The big-box retailer just released the first wave of early Black Friday discounts, including significant price cuts on toys, electronics and home products. More deals are coming on November 7, but until then, these deals are must-shop for bargain hunters who want the best products of the season. Worried you won't get stuff in time for the holidays? The retailer offers free delivery through Walmart+, its Amazon Prime-like membership service, as well as contact-free curbside pickup service.

Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days

