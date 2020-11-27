Black Friday 2020: The best gifts on sale during Black Friday

These are the best gifts on sale for Black Friday.

Shopping for gifts this holiday season? Black Friday is a great time to stock up on gifts, especially since many of our top choices are on sale for the next few days. Whether you're shopping for mom, picking up presents for your best friends, or looking for the perfect gift for grandma, we've got you covered.

Here are our top gift recommendations on sale for Black Friday.

The best gifts of 2020 on sale for Black Friday

The Instant Pot was king last year, but this year, our readers are loving the Always Pan from Our Place and Apple's AirPod Pros. Check out our top recommendations for the best gifts of 2020.

The best gifts for women on sale for Black Friday

Whether you're shopping for gifts for mom or your wife, we've rounded up 50 gifts for women she's sure to love. Here are all the gifts that are on sale:

The best gifts for men on sale for Black Friday

Shopping for him? We're recommending AirPod Pros, headphones, and high-quality sneakers. You can see all the gifts we recommend for men this year.

The best gifts for kids on sale for Black Friday

There's nothing more fun than shopping for toys around the holidays, especially if you're hunting for the best gifts for kids. Here are our favorites.

