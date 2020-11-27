Black Friday 2020: The best gifts on sale during Black Friday
Shopping for gifts this holiday season? Black Friday is a great time to stock up on gifts, especially since many of our top choices are on sale for the next few days. Whether you're shopping for mom, picking up presents for your best friends, or looking for the perfect gift for grandma, we've got you covered.
Here are our top gift recommendations on sale for Black Friday.
The best gifts of 2020 on sale for Black Friday
The Instant Pot was king last year, but this year, our readers are loving the Always Pan from Our Place and Apple's AirPod Pros. Check out our top recommendations for the best gifts of 2020.
AncestryDNA Genetics Testing Kit at Amazon for $47 (Save $52)
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen from Target for $55.99 (Save $5)
Gravity Blanket starting at $136.50 with the code HOLIDAY2020 (Save $58.50 to $178.50)
The best gifts for women on sale for Black Friday
Whether you're shopping for gifts for mom or your wife, we've rounded up 50 gifts for women she's sure to love. Here are all the gifts that are on sale:
Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $22.40 (Save $9.60)
Gravity Blanket starting at $136.50 with the code HOLIDAY2020 (Save $58.50 to $178.50)
Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker from Amazon for $99.99 (Save $50)
Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote from Madewell for $131.60 (Save $56.40 with code VERYMERRY)
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Anthropologie for $68.60 (Save $29.40)
Women’s 8-inch Bean Boots at L.L.Bean for $118.15 (Save $20.85 with code THANKS15)
The best gifts for men on sale for Black Friday
Shopping for him? We're recommending AirPod Pros, headphones, and high-quality sneakers. You can see all the gifts we recommend for men this year.
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers from Nordstrom for $36 (Save $44)
AncestryDNA Genetics Testing Kit at Amazon for $47 (Save $52)
Gravity Blanket starting at $136.50 with the code HOLIDAY2020 (Save $58.50 to $178.50)
Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife from Wayfair for $59.99 (Save $90)
HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 13.3-Inch Touchscreen Laptop from HP for $669.99 (Save $200)
Men's UA Hustle Fleece Joggers from Under Armour for $33.75 (Save $6.24)
Sony 1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $229.99 (Save $120)
The best gifts for kids on sale for Black Friday
There's nothing more fun than shopping for toys around the holidays, especially if you're hunting for the best gifts for kids. Here are our favorites.
Blume Skyrocket Rainbow Sparkle Surprise on Amazon for $17.99 (Save $2.20)
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen from Target for $55.99 (Save $5)
Hot Wheels id Race Portal on Amazon for $18.29 (Save $21.70)
Indoor Bowling Set at Crate and Barrel for $63.20 (Save $5.80)
IVI Mini City Play Carpet on Amazon for $89.95 (Save $10.03)
