Black Friday 2020: The best Lowe's deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
It's no secret that business has been extraordinarily good for home improvement retailers during the pandemic, thanks to increased attention on where we live, work, and relax. As we walk into Thanksgiving week, these same retailers and many more are stretching out Black Friday deals to last a week or more.
At Lowe's, through its Home for the Holidays Season of Savings event, you can score some steep discounts on top-rated major appliances, small appliances, storage, smart home, home décor, tools, bath, lighting and more. There are also special deals, like up to $700 bonus savings offer on purchases of major appliances, through December 3, 2020. What's more, you don't have to wait all night in a line for access. Just click to purchase, but do so fast—these deals are time-sensitive.
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
Here are the best Black Friday 2020 deals we've found across the web.
The best Lowe's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now
Major appliances
Samsung DW80J3020US dishwasher for $549 (Save $100): This built-in dishwasher features a stainless steel exterior and interior, cleaning prowess and a quiet run.
Whirlpool WTW4816FW top-load washer for $479 (Save $120): We tested this high efficiency top-load washing machine in our labs; its a great entry level model and a good buy if you need a washer, like, right now.
Samsung NX58R5601SS gas range for $699 (Save $400): We give top marks to this gas range and convection oven that performs like a high-end model.
GE GDT630PYMFS top-control dishwasher for $599 (Save $110): A third-rack, bottle-wash jets, and Dry Boost are great extras in this dishwasher with more than 2,300 four-star reviews.
Hisense HBM17158SS bottom-freezer fridge for $799 (Save $200): This is a best of the web price for this counter-depth, stainless steel model.
Samsung RF28N9780SR French-door refrigerator with Family Hub WiFi for $3,499 (Save $900): Lowe's gives this fridge—with over 1,000 four-star reviews—a 20% discount, which is a great deal on a smart appliance. Through Nov. 25, you can find the same deal at Samsung, Wayfair and The Home Depot.
Tools
DeWalt DCD777C2 20-volt max cordless drill for $99 (Save $60): Lowe's is offering a sweet deal on Reviewed's tried-and-tested, top-rated cordless drill.
Bosch 4-tool 18-volt power tool combo kit for $229 (Save $100): If you're looking to bulk up your tool bench, this soft-case kit includes a two-in-one Freak impact driver, a drill/driver, a reciprocating saw, a work light and two batteries.
Craftsman CMCK200C2 20-volt max power tool combo kit for $99 (Save $50): This impact driver and drill is a favorite of consumers.
DeWalt 7-tool 20-volt max power tool combo kit for $399 (Save $370): You're getting almost half off on this collection of power tools from a trusted brand.
Craftsman CMST22752RB 2000 series rolling tool cabinet for $189 (Save $60): This 5-drawer, red steel storage on wheels is a super deal.
Metabo C12FDHM dual bevel miter saw for $199 (Save $100): A 15-amp motor and a broad range of cuts makes this buyer-loved Hitachi tool worth considering.
Little Giant 17' Leveler aluminum telescoping multi-position ladder for $129 (Save $55): This versatile ladder reaches up to 18 feet.
Kobalt 4-tool 24-volt max brushless power tool combo kit for $199 (Save $100): Four cordless tools come included in this useful kit—a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw with blade (which performed well on our list of best reciprocating saws on the market), and a battery and charger. In addition to this discount, you can also select one of many Kobalt tools for free, including an impact wrench, 18-piece variable speed oscillating multi-tool kit, orbital sander, circular saw, and more.
Smart Home
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $18.99 (Save $21): While you can get this same sale price at Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Bed Bath & Beyond this Black Friday 2020, we can't not mention such a super deal—especially if you're already shopping at Lowe's.
Samsung SmartThings wired smart indoor security camera for $49.99 (Save $40): Here's a best of the web deal!
Ring Smart Lighting Bridge for $19.99 (Save $30): Snag this Ring Smart Lights compatible tool for 60% off—it's cheaper at Lowe's than at Walmart and Sears.
Home décor
Safavieh Hudson Beckham shag trellis area rug for $279 (Save $119.99): Contemporary and casual, this 9-by-12-foot gray and ivory area rug complements just about every style.
Nicole Miller Catalina clear glass coffee table for $477.50 (Save $84.27): Made from iron and glass, this mod coffee table boasts a best of the web price tag.
Allen + Roth Weston accent table set for $39.99 (Save $24.99): Save a bundle on this sleek side table for living area or bedroom.
Disney 3.5' Lighted Mickey Mouse Christmas Inflatable for $24.98 (Save $5): Self-inflating and LED-lit, this magical holiday outdoor decoration and Lowe's exclusive has a nice price.
GE 7' Asheville Fir Pre-Lit traditional slim artificial Christmas tree with color-changing LED lights for $169 (Save $29): Although we didn't test this tree in our lab for our roundup of best artificial trees on the market, it looks like a solid bet, especially at its price.
Cambridge 72-inch white, fan-forced electric fireplace for $379 (Save $50): A cozy option for creating holiday cheer just in time.
Walker Edison 60-inch modern storage fireplace console for $382.50 (Save $42.50): For fans of the mid-century modern aesthetic, this electric fireplace is for you.
Organization and cleaning
At Home on Main gray wood milk crate, set of three, for $69.13 (Save $12.20): Anyone with a rustic approach to home décor will love these nesting crates.
Glitzhome metal-tiered shelf for $54.10 (Save $13.52): This iron wall-hanging can hold towels or mail, depending on the room.
Utilitech 75-foot general extension cord for $14.48 (Save $4): 'Tis the season for needing outdoor extension cords, and this one is at a great price.
Black+Decker Spillbuster cordless vacuum for $79.99 (Save $20): We haven't tested this particular model of handheld vacuum in our lab, but three of its cousins top our list of the best on the market.
Check out all the best Black Friday 2020 deals
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Lowe's deals