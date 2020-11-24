Black Friday 2020: The best Lowe's deals

Leigh Harrington, Reviewed.com
·6 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's no secret that business has been extraordinarily good for home improvement retailers during the pandemic, thanks to increased attention on where we live, work, and relax. As we walk into Thanksgiving week, these same retailers and many more are stretching out Black Friday deals to last a week or more.

At Lowe's, through its Home for the Holidays Season of Savings event, you can score some steep discounts on top-rated major appliances, small appliances, storage, smart home, home décor, tools, bath, lighting and more. There are also special deals, like up to $700 bonus savings offer on purchases of major appliances, through December 3, 2020. What's more, you don't have to wait all night in a line for access. Just click to purchase, but do so fast—these deals are time-sensitive.

The best Lowe's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now

Major appliances

Black Friday 2020: Samsung&#39;s NX58R5601SS gas convection range is one of our favorites, and it&#39;s at a great price.
Tools

Black Friday 2020: DeWalt 7-tool kit makes a great buy for any homeowner.
Smart Home

Black Friday 2020: Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) makes an inexpensive, but sought-after gift for holiday Yankee swaps.
Home décor

Black Friday 2020: Nicole Miller Catalina clear glass coffee table makes a mod addition to your living room.
Organization and cleaning

Black Friday 2020: Rustic crates make fun storage options.
