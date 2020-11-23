Black Friday 2020: The best Macy's deals you can already get

Melissa Lee and Nicole Briese, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
Shop Black Friday markdowns at Macy&#39;s.
Shop Black Friday markdowns at Macy's.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s so much to love about November. The tail-end of autumn is filled with Thanksgiving prep, early holiday shopping, and, perhaps most exciting of all, tons of Black Friday deals just in time for the gift-giving season. This year, you don’t even have to wait until the day after Turkey Day to start snagging these incredible discounts—in fact, customer-loved retailers such as Macy’s have already released their special Black Friday discounts.

Right now, for instance, customers can shop ‘til they drop at the Macy’s Black Friday Sale, which encompasses tons of major markdowns on everything from too-cute holiday décor and must-have cookware sets to winter-ready apparel for the whole fam.

The best Macy's Black Friday 2020 deals to shop now

Ahead, you can snag all of the most exciting discounts we spotted at the retailer’s huge Black Friday preview. You’ll also nab free shipping on orders more than $25! The savings won’t end there, though—Macy’s is set to drop even more deals on Tuesday, November 24, so make sure to check back right here at Reviewed for all the top savings.

Beauty

Pucker up, beauty fans!
Kitchen and Dining

Your kitchen deserves an upgrade.
Bedding

Your bed will feel like a cloud.
Furniture

Lay back and relax in this comfy recliner&#x002014;on sale now at Macy&#39;s.
Holiday décor

Get a jump start on your holiday decorating.
Apparel and accessories

Cashmere sweaters are more than 70% off at Macy&#39;s for Black Friday 2020
Shop the Macy's Black Friday Sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Macy's deals you can already get

