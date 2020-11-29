Black Friday 2020: The best Madewell deals right now

Jamie Ueda, Reviewed.com
·1 min read
Madewell, as the name suggests, is known for clothes that are made well. Its jeans have a cult-following and fans of the brand love its classic high-quality clothes that last beyond a seasonal trend. If you're looking for great basics such as cozy sweaters, winter jackets, slippers and more, now is the time to shop the site.

Right now Madewell's massive Black Friday sale is still going on and you can score deals up to 50% off on apparel, shoes and accessories. Whether you're new to the Madewell brand or a long-time devotee, now is the time to score some classic staples like T-shirts, sweaters, and jeans at a steep discount and we've gathered the best picks but you'll want to hurry before they sell out.

The best Madewell Black Friday Deals

Jeans

Sweaters

Shoes and Accessories

