Black Friday 2020: The best mattress deals on Nectar, Sleep Number and more

Let’s face it: 2020 hasn’t been the easiest of years. For many, stress has prevented a solid eight hours of sleep, and the products that we use—mattresses, bedding and pillows—should help make it easier. That’s why these Black Friday 2020 mattress sales couldn’t come at a better time.

Those on the hunt for the perfect place to rest their weary bones each night can save big on tons of Reviewed-approved mattresses. From a deal on our all-time favorite boxed mattress at Nectar to discounts on customer-loved brands such as Tuft & Needle, these post-Turkey Day sales are seriously substantial. And while it might seem a little scary to make such a big purchase online, many of these sites have generous return policies and long trial periods, along with detailed questionnaires that can help you find the best mattress for your sleeping needs. All in all, it’s a mostly risk-free process.

Below you'll find all of the best mattress deals for Black Friday 2020. If you're looking for other amazing Black Friday deals on electronics, clothing and more, we're keeping tabs on the most money-saving finds. Happy shopping!

1. Black Friday 2020: Leesa

Black Friday 2020: The Leesa Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Leesa Mattress.

At Leesa, you can save up to $500 on your mattress and nab two free pillows with your purchase with no code necessary. This sale is live through Sunday, November 28, and extends to our pick for the best upgraded mattress-in-a-box, the Leesa Hybrid. Normally $999, it's currently on sale from $899. We thought this bed had an impressive comfort level with a "luxury feel," being equally as supportive as it was soft. The Leesa Legend mattress, meanwhile, is the most steeply discounted, as it drops by up to $500 from $2,499 to $1,949. With your mattress purchase, you’ll receive a 10-year-long warranty, along with free, no-contact delivery and a risk-free 100-night trial period.

Shop Leesa Black Friday 2020 Mattress Deals

2. Black Friday 2020: Awara

Black Friday 2020: The Awara Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Awara Mattress.

Although we’ve yet to test Awara’s mattress out, it's one of the most popular mattresses our readers have bought this year, and the site’s Black Friday sale is simply too good to pass up. From now until Sunday, December 6, shoppers can shave $300 off their mattress purchase, plus, they'll get 25% off all accessories. The retailer will even plant 300 trees in your honor once you complete your order! Awara’s organic latex Hybrid mattress, which has a solid 4.5-star rating from nearly 500 shoppers, once $1,199, is on sale from $899, giving you up to $300 in savings. It features layers of latex and wrapped coil springs, which are constructed to provide contour, bounciness and support throughout the night. You can test the mattress out for an impressive 365-night period, and the company also offers free shipping and returns.

Shop Awara Black Friday 2020 Mattress Deals

3. Black Friday 2020: Nectar

Black Friday 2020: The Nectar Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Nectar Mattress.

Nectar’s post-Turkey Day savings are finally here and it includes the Original mattress, one of the best we’ve ever tested. Currently, folks can snag $399 worth of free accessories with any mattress purchase: That means you’ll get a mattress protector ($99), a sheet set ($150) and two premium pillows ($150, currently out of stock for separate purchase). We recommend purchasing the Nectar memory foam mattress, once $798 and on sale from $499, for its comfy balance between firmness and plushness—not to mention the lightweight feel and lengthy 365-night trial period. You’ll even get no-contact free shipping and returns.

Shop Nectar Black Friday 2020 Mattress Deals

4. Black Friday 2020: Amerisleep

Black Friday 2020: The Amerisleep Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Amerisleep Mattress.

For a limited time on Black Friday, shoppers can enter code BF30 at checkout to save 30% on mattresses and snag free pillows at Amerisleep. Although we haven’t tested out the brand’s bedding just yet, its most popular mattress, the AS3, has a near-perfect rating from more than 6,600 Amerisleep shoppers. The best-selling bed is designed to fit your specific sleep needs and body contours with an even mix of comfort and support. It normally retails from $1,149, but you can now nab it from $804 with the coupon code, saving you up to $720 at checkout. With your purchase, you’ll also receive two free pillows (valued at $130), which feature shredded, moldable memory foam.

Shop Amerisleep Black Friday 2020 Mattress Deals

5. Black Friday 2020: Casper

Black Friday 2020: The Casper Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Casper Mattress.

From now through Monday, November 30, you can save on tons of cozy goodies at Casper: Bundles are 30% off, while mattresses are discounted by 20%. You can also nab pillows and bedding at 10% off. The brand’s Original mattress, for instance, is normally priced from $595, but you can save between $89 to $194 on it right now depending on the size you choose. Featured in our list of the best mattresses in a box, we liked the breathable, open-cell top layer of this four-layer, 10-inch thick bed. The Casper mattress topper, meanwhile, was our top pick for toppers, thanks to its quick expansion and durable-yet-supportive design. You can snag this Reviewed-approved pick, normally from $195, from $176, giving you up to $35 in savings.

Shop Casper Black Friday 2020 Mattress Deals

6. Black Friday 2020: Purple

Black Friday 2020: The Purple Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Purple Mattress.

There are tons of opportunities to save on Purple’s best-tested mattresses this Black Friday. The Original mattress, which is uniquely designed with a squishy gel grid material, is $100 off for full, queen, and king sizes (while twin and twin XL sizes are $50 off). So comfortable was the Purple mattress in testing, it eliminated our tester's back pain—she even ended up buying one for herself. Meanwhile, the Hybrid Premier is $200 off, the Hybrid is $150 off and the kid mattress is $25 off, and you can save even more when you shop the retailer’s bundles. For instance, when you purchase the Complete Harmony Bundle, consisting of two Harmony pillows, a set of sheets and a mattress protector, you'll net up to a $200 savings.

Shop Purple Black Friday 2020 Mattress Deals

7. Black Friday 2020: Tuft and Needle

Black Friday 2020: The Tuft &amp; Needle Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Tuft & Needle Mattress.

Tuft & Needle is offering 20% off sitewide for its Black Friday sale. You can use this promotion on everything from mattresses to bedding to pillows. We found ourselves most thrilled with the brand’s Original mattress, which earned its place as the best value pick in our roundup of best mattresses in a box. It contains two layers of foam (a soft, 3-inch top layer with cooling graphite and a firm 7-inch layer at the bottom) that our tester found mitigated movement impressively well. The Original mattress typically retails from $350, but you can save up to $75 on it thanks to this holiday discount. (Psst! We also love the brand’s Original pillow, once $75, and on sale from $67.50, which we featured in our roundups of the best pillows and the best pillows for side sleepers.)

Shop Tuft & Needle Black Friday Mattress Deals

8. Black Friday 2020: Tempur-Pedic

Black Friday 2020: The Tempur-Pedic Temper Cloud Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Tempur-Pedic Temper Cloud Mattress.

Tempur-Pedic's Black Friday 2020 sale is full of good deals, like 40% off the Tempur-Essential Mattress for the first time ever—no promo code necessary. The special edition mattress comes in four sizes and is currently on major sale for more than $300 off. You can also bundle the mattress with a base for extra savings now until Monday, November 30. Tempur-Pedic is also offering up to $500 in savings on premium adjustable mattress sets and up to $200 off smart power bases through the end of November. Every mattress needs a few good pillows, so why not add a couple to your order? Right now, Tempur-Pedic is offering buy-one-get-one-free on select pillows.

Shop Tempur-Pedic Mattress Deals

9. Black Friday 2020: Cocoon by Sealy

Black Friday 2020: The Cocoon by Sealy Mattress.
Black Friday 2020: The Cocoon by Sealy Mattress.

The Black Friday mattress deals are hot over at Cocoon by Sealy. Currently, you can score up to $660 in savings on the Chill Mattress. For example, if you opt for the queen-sized mattress for $699, a savings of $381 off the retail price, you'll get The Chill Bundle of two pillows and one sheet set included for free, which is a $179 value. For higher-end comfort, the Chill Mattress Hybrid Mattress, composed of a thick 12 inches of supportive foam and coils, is also on sale with a savings of up to $770. Don't sleep on this one!

Shop Cocoon by Sealy Mattress Deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

