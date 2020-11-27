Black Friday 2020: The best Microsoft Store deals right now

The Microsoft Store is slashing prices on a slew of hardware for Black Friday 2020.

Black Friday 2020 is in full swing, and while stores like Target and Best Buy are unsurprisingly enjoying heavy digital foot traffic, don't neglect retailers that are a bit off the beaten path. The Microsoft Store, for instance, is slashing prices for Xbox accessories, Surface products, and more.

Microsoft Store Black Friday deals for Xbox

When it comes to Black Friday deals, video game hardware is a perennially popular target for bargain-hunting gift-givers. This year, the Microsoft Store is slashing prices for a slew of Xbox-related accessories, with wireless controllers seeing most of the action.

Microsoft Store Black Friday deals for Surface products

If you're hoping to find a deal on a laptop or Surface Pro, the Microsoft Store is also running deals on these exciting products for Black Friday 2020. The amount of savings you can rack up on these products will depend on which model or bundle you choose, so be sure to pay attention to the details of each deal before checking out,

Save up to $430 on Surface Pro 7 bundles : This year, shoppers can enjoy some serious savings on most versions of the Surface Pro 7 if they shop at the Microsoft Store. In addition, each bundle comes with a discounted type cover as well as a free sleeve of your choice.



Save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 3 : Both the 13.5- and the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 are seeing steep Black Friday discounts that vary depending on the chosen model.



Save up to $150 on the Surface Laptop Go: The sleek, lightweight Surface Laptop Go is also enjoying a substantial markdown for Black Friday, and shoppers can save up to $150 on one, depending on the chosen variant ,

