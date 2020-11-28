Black Friday 2020: The best Nike, Under Armour and Adidas deals right now

Lindsey Vickers, Reviewed.com
·4 min read
Adidas Tiro pants are ultra popular&#x002014;and discounted for Black Friday 2020.
Adidas Tiro pants are ultra popular—and discounted for Black Friday 2020.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Workout clothing became more universal—and accepted—as everyday attire in 2020. Folks working from home have, in many cases, shifted to more comfortable clothes—and what's comfier than sportswear? Whether you exercise at home, hit the gym or admittedly aren't as active as you want to be but still love workout clothes, Black Friday sales are the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe.

From sneakers to leggings and sports bras, here are some of the best Black Friday weekend deals out there on shoes and clothing from Nike, Under Armour and Adidas. And don't forget to check out all the other amazing deals available during the Black Friday 2020 weekend.

The best Nike, Adidas and Under Armour Black Friday weekend deals

The Nike Air Max 2090 sneakers are on sale for Black Friday.
The Nike Air Max 2090 sneakers are on sale for Black Friday.

  • Adidas Grand Court Sneakers for Men, Women, and Kids from Kohl's starting at $24.99 (Save $20 to $25.01): You can't go wrong with the classic, tri-stripe Adidas tennis shoes. The look works with any outfit, and they're massively discounted for Black Friday. These shoes are bound to become a year-round wardrobe staple.

  • Nike Air Max 2090 for men and women for $82.38 (Save $67.62): Nike's Air Max 2090 sneakers are so retro they're trendy. The men's and women's versions come in a variety of colors, from fuchsia and chrome to classic all-white, and even solid pale pink and salmon with gray. The cushioning in the sole is sure to give anyone who wears them a spring in their step.

  • Adidas Women's Tiro 19 Training Pants for $30 (Save $15): These uber-popular training pants are a reviewer favorite, with more than 1,500 reviews and 4.6 stars. The pants are slightly tailored, but buyers praise them for their comfort and soft fabric. Of course, the men's version is equally well-reviewed—and available at the same price.

  • Under Armour Mid Cross-back Sports Bra from Macy's for $26.25 (Save $8.75): This medium-support sports bra is a reviewer favorite. It comes in a variety of colors and has a keyhole detail on the back. And let's be real, who can't use another sports bra?

  • Women's Under Armour HeatGear Capris for $26.25 (Save $8.75): Crop pants are the solution to workout woes like starting out cold only to quickly overheat. They offer coverage without making you bake as you exercise. Plus, they're part of Under Armour's HeatGear line, meaning they wick sweat and stretch to go the distance with you.

  • Men's Under Armour HeatGear Mid Compression Shorts for $20.99 (Save $7): Like the women's HeatGear Capris, these men's shorts are also designed to wick sweat and keep you comfortable during exercise. Plus, its tight fit and low profile make it perfect for layering under fleece sweatpants for cold treks to the gym. The best part? These shorts are even available in tall sizes.

  • Adidas Men's Three-Stripe Tapered Tricot Pants from Kohl's for $19.99 (Save $20.01): The tri-stripe look is back again, but adorning pants this time. These pants are roomy enough to be comfortable, but not so baggy that your legs drown in them. They're great for working from home or hitting the gym.

  • Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece starting at $35.97 (Save $9.03): Sweatshirts quickly became the new workwear this year because, if we're honest, few people who work at home are still getting fully dressed for "work" each day. Loungewear superseded office attire. This hoodie is great for folks who wear workout attire just to stay at home, or as a staple layer when hitting the gym.

  • Nike Women's Funnel Neck Hoodie starting at $31.97 (Save $18.03): The funnel neck on this hoodie makes it more classy than your typical pull-over, without overdoing it. The top comes in five colors, ranging from a neutral charcoal gray to emerald and berry pink. The fabric is a soft, brushed fleece on the inside, keeping you cozy on cold winter days.

Shop all the Black Friday deals at Adidas, Under Armour and Nike

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Nike, Under Armour and Adidas deals right now

