Black Friday 2020: The best Roomba deals right now

Shayna Murphy and Jonathan Chan, Reviewed.com
·1 min read
When it comes to robot vacuums, iRobot's Roomba line up is iconic. Over the years, they have always been at the front of the pack when it comes to cleaning power and innovation. If you've ever wanted help keeping dust bunnies and clumps of pet hair at bay, Black Friday is the perfect time to take the robot plunge. There are tons of great deals today, especially on Roombas.

We took the data from our robot vacuum labs and cross-referenced it with all the Black Friday deals out there. Of all the deals we found, the iRobot Roomba i3+ is particularly interesting. The test results show that it excellent dirt pickup and it can empty itself for up to a month at a time.

Here are the best iRobot Roomba Black Friday deals

Shop all the robot vacuum deals

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals right now

