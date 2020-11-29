Black Friday 2020: The best Samsung deals right now
Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech world, and needless to say, the brand's Black Friday sale is widely anticipated each and every year. Samsung is offering incredible markdowns on 4K TVs, home appliances, smartphones and more—and the weekend of savings is just beginning. We've been following all the Black Friday deals for days now to make our master list, as retailers encourage shoppers to save all November long due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the deals just keep getting better.
Today, you can save $100 on one of the best Samsung TVs we've ever tested, the Q60T QLED Smart TV (usually from $529.99, now from $429.99), while one of its top-performing pairs of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ (once $139.99, now on sale from $89.99), are $60 off. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Black Friday and Cyber Weekend Samsung deals available now, and don't forget to check out our master list of deals across the web.
The best Samsung Black Friday deals to shop now
TVs
Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $429.99 (Save $100 to $700)
The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $479.99 (Save $120 to $200)
Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $799.99 (Save $200 to $1,000)
Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $849.99 (Save $250 to $1,000)
Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $1,299.99 (Save $500 to $1,200)
Smartphones, tablets and watches
Galaxy Watch3 from $139.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $260)
Galaxy Note20 128GB 5G Unlocked from $249.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Unlocked from $389.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $610)
Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Unlocked for $449.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $1,000)
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB for $549.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)
Headphones
Galaxy Buds+ from $89.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $40 to $50)
Galaxy Buds Live from $119.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $30 to $50)
Laptops
Galaxy Chromebook from $349 with eligible trade in (Save $450 to $650)
Galaxy Book S Wi-Fi from $349.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $400)
Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-Inch QLED 512GB Storage for $749.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $600)
Major Appliances
Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with Turbo Action Brush for $299 (Save $100)
ME21M706BAG/AA 2.1 Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking from $349 (Save $100)
WF45K6500AV/A2 4.5 Cubic Foot Smart Front Load Washer with AddWash for $749 (Save $450)
DV45K6500EV/A3 7.5 Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer with MultiSteam for $749 (Save $450)
WV60M9900AV/A5 6 Cubic Foot Smart Washer with Flexwash from $1,199 (Save $700 to $750)
DVE60M9900V/A3 7.5 Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer with FlexDry from $1,199 (Save $700 to $750)
RF23J9011SG/AA 23 Cubic Foot Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with FlexZone from $3,099 (Save $500 to $600)
RF28N9780SR/AA 28 Cubic Foot Family Hub 4-Door Flex Refrigerator from $3,499 (Save $900 to $1,000)
Shop Samsung Black Friday 2020 Sale
