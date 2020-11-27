Black Friday 2020: The best Sephora deals right now
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday is officially here, which means you can snag deals from all of your favorite retailers. Starting now, you can save big on fan-favorite items from retailers like The Home Depot, Kohl's, Target, and more. If makeup and skincare is your thing, or you're shopping for a holiday gift for a beauty lover, you're in luck: Sephora is majorly discounting popular brands and products—many by as much as half off their usual price.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
The best Sephora Black Friday deals
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration for $15 (Save $27)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer for $26 (Save $26)
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $24.50)
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $24.50)
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse for $17.50 (Save $17.50)
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo for $16 (Save $15)
Benefit Cosmetics Feathered & Full Brow Set for $20 (Save $14)
Clinique Take The Day Off
Sephora Favorites Men's Cologne Sampler Set for $68 (Get voucher for a free full-size bottle of cologne)
Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sampler Set for $68 (Get voucher for a free full-size bottle of perfume)
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.
Shop Sephora Black Friday deals
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Sephora deals on makeup, skincare, and more