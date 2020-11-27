Black Friday 2020: The best Ugg and boot deals right now

From Timberland to Sorel and of course Ugg, here are some of the best boot deals for Black Friday.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ugg boots are an icon of winter. Some celebrities wear the brand year-round in L.A.—everyone seems to have a pair. Timberlands recently had their moment in the limelight, when Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore them. If you've had boots on your mind, and are thinking about buying a pair of Uggs, Timbs, Sorels, or another brand—there's no time like Black Friday 2020 to find a pair you love, with a price that sweetens the deal.

Not to worry if you live in a city that's sunny and warm year-round—we included options like the Ugg Kingsburg Calf Hair Bootie and Sorel Lexie Wedge. From rain boots to fashion booties, we've got you covered. Read on for the other amazing Black Friday 2020 boot and bootie deals.

The Best Ugg and boot deals for Black Friday

Score the Ugg Classic Mini II Graphic Logo Boot on sale during Black Friday.
Score the Ugg Classic Mini II Graphic Logo Boot on sale during Black Friday.

  • Ugg Women's Classic Mini II Graphic Logo Boot for $104.97 (Save $44.98): If your feet tend to run hot, and you want an Ugg boot that just keeps you covered, you've met your match. These cute booties offer just enough coverage to keep your ankles protected from cold winds. They're available in two neutral colors—chestnut brown and black—with accented fabric strips on the heel in either coral or pink.

  • Ugg Women's Kingsburg Calf Hair Bootie for $99.98 (Save $49.97): The booties don't look like traditional Uggs—they have a short, blocked heel, and leopard pattern. They're not your typical fur-lined warmth-bombs, instead bringing style to the table to perfectly jazz up a pair of jeans, or pair with a little black dress or skirt.

  • Timberland Women's Courmayeur Valley Boot for $96 (Save $64): Timberlands came back in Vogue for their functionality and style. These lightweight women's boots come in three colors. This style is super popular with reviewers, boasting nearly five stars with more than 160 write-ups.

  • Timberland Men's Courma Guy Nubuck Boots for $134.99 (Save $45.01): These boots are made to go anywhere with you. The sole has traction, and the upper has a waterproof membrane to keep your feet dry regardless of outside conditions.

  • Ugg Men's Neumel Utility Boot for $93.80 (Save $46.20): These Ugg boots for men are understated, with a short height and simple lace-up closure. They're fur-lined, but classy, making them the perfect shoes for any chilly occasion.

  • Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Victoria Short Boot for $74.99 (Save $25): Koolaburra is a relatively young offshoot of Ugg that's known for being more affordable, without compromising on style. These boots come in four colors—a chestnut brown, navy blue, light pink, and black. They're made of genuine sheepskin, and faux fur that pokes through between bows on the outside. And there's a taller version, too.

  • Hunter Women's Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot for $89.98 (Save $55.02): Rain boots are a fraught proposition. It seems unlikely that any shoe, no matter how it's made, can come through in keeping your feet totally dry—yet, in Reviewed's testing, Hunter boots performed well. This style is packable, so you can easily fold them up and stow them away. They come in two neutral colors and feature a buckle detail.

  • Sorel Women's Lexie Wedge Boot for $102 (Save $58): For boots that can really take the water without looking like rain boots, look no further than Sorel. The Lexie wedge adopts elements from classic combat boots and literally elevates them on a three-inch wedge. The outer materials, leather and textile, are waterproof, making these a go-to for any occasion in any weather.

  • Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Boot for $157.50 (Save $52.50): These are no-frills winter boots that can handle cold and snow (I have two models of Sorel snow boots, and believe me, they can take anything). They're made with waterproof suede and fully sealed, so no stray snowflakes or water can eke in. The faux fur cuff elevates their style just enough to make them cute and highly functional.

  • Kodiak Women's Surrey II Waterproof Boot for $131.25 (Save $43.70): The Canadian brand makes cute, waterproof and ultra-warm boots that one Reviewed staffer swears by for cold Boston winters. The style is classic, and at a discount, you can't go wrong.

Shop all the boot deals at Nordstrom, Sorel and Zappos.

