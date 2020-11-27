Black Friday 2020: The best Ulta deals right now
Black Friday is officially here, which means you can snag deals from all of your favorite retailers. Starting now, you can save big on fan-favorite items from retailers like Home Depot, Kohl's, Target, and more. If makeup and skincare is your thing, or you're shopping for a holiday gift for a beauty lover, you're in luck: Ulta is majorly discounting popular brands and products—many by as much as half off their usual price.
The best Ulta Black Friday deals
Take a peek at major sales from brands, like Covergirl (30% off the entire brand), Milani (40% off its face products), Neutrogena (30% off the Hydo Boost collection) and Clinique (30% off cleansers and makeup removers). For specific items, these are the best deals you can find right now.
The best Ulta makeup deals
Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $24.50)
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette for $24.50 (Save $24.50)
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15 for $19.50 (Save $19.50)
Morphe X Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II for $19.50 (Save $19.50)
Becca Cosmetics Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder for $19.50 (Save $19.50)
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara for $10 (Save $15)
Beautyblender Deck The Blend Essentials Set for $21.60 (Save $14.40)
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Long Wear Foundation for $35 (Save $12)
It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara for $15 (Save $10)
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer for $5.99 (Save $4)
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set for $5.99 (Save $4)
Covergirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer for $8.39 (Save $3.60)
Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick for $3.84 (Save $1.65)
The best Ulta skincare deals
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels for $32.50 (Save $17.50)
It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer for $34.30 (Save $14.70)
Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser for $15 (Save $13)
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser for $15 (Save $10)
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm for $21.70 (Save $9.30)
Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion for $12.75 (Save $4.25)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for $5.25 (Save $1.75)
The best Ulta hair care deals
Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Body Builder for $14.50 (Save $14.50)
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo for $10.25 (Save $10.25)
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Conditioner for $10.25 (Save $10.25)
Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Hot Off The Press Thermal Protection Hairspray for $9.99 (Save $9.01)
Drybar A Lil' Drybar To Go Travel Set for $20.30 (Save $8.70)
Not Your Mother's hair products BOGO (one free with purchase)
Shop Ulta Black Friday deals
