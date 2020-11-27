Black Friday 2020: The best Williams-Sonoma deals right now
Black Friday is finally here—and we've found the best deals that are worth checking out. And one of the most prominent kitchen stores, Williams Sonoma, is dropping sales on a number of products that won our Reviewed experts' seal of approval.
From now until Monday, Nov. 30, you'll find awesome Black Friday 2020 deals on everything from KitchenAid stand mixers to top-rated coffee makers and Reviewed-approved kitchen knives.
All year long, we've been testing and re-testing cookware, kitchen electronics and other gadgets to find out which ones can add great value to your kitchen lineup. Not sure where to start? We've rounded up all of the best discounts you can scoop up—starting right now. Below, find our picks for the best Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals of 2020.
The best Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals to shop now
Small appliances
Get the Philips Premium Digital Air Fryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology at Williams Sonoma for $249.95 (Save $250)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker at Williams Sonoma for $69.95 (Save $170)
Get the Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor in Gun Metal at Williams Sonoma for $79.96 (Save $105.04)
Get the KitchenAid KSM150PSMC 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Mixer at Williams Sonoma for $279.99 (Save $100)
Get the Cuisinart Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven at Williams Sonoma for $195.96 (Save $279.05)
Get the KitchenAid 3-Quart Artisan Mini Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater in Contour Silver at Williams Sonoma for $259.95
Get the Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker with WiFi at Williams Sonoma for $139.95 (Save $60)
Get the Cuisinart Coffee Brewer with Thermal Carafe at Williams Sonoma for $183.96 (Save $246.04)
Get the Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine at Williams Sonoma for $265.95 (Save $114)
Get the Cuisinart Griddler Grill at Williams Sonoma for $63.96 (Save $121.04)
Cookware
Get the All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set at Williams Sonoma for $699.95 (Save $430.50)
Get the All-Clad D5 Stainless-Steel 6-Quart Essential Pan at Williams Sonoma for $149.95 (Save $50)
Get the Staub 4-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven at Williams Sonoma for $99.95 (Save $329)
Get the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Matte White Round 2 3/4-Quart Dutch Oven at Williams Sonoma for $129.95 (Save $120)
Get the All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction 4-Piece Fry Pan Set at Williams Sonoma for $129.95 (Save $30)
Get the SCANPAN Professional Nonstick Fry Pan at Williams Sonoma for $109.95 (Save $40)
Cutlery
Get the Wüsthof Classic 7-Piece Knife Block Set at Williams Sonoma for $279.95 (Save $349.05)
Get the Chef'sChoice Trizor XV M15 Electric Knife Sharpener at Williams Sonoma for $119.95 (Save $90)
Get the Wusthof Classic Ikon 7-Inch Ultimate Everyday Knife at Williams Sonoma for $135.95 (Save $66)
Get the Shun Classic Chef’s 8-Inch Knives at Williams Sonoma for $149.95 (Save $38)
Shop all the Williams Sonoma Black Friday deals
