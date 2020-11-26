Black Friday 2020 sale: Get bags, boots and more for up to 60% off at Tory Burch
Black Friday 2020 is in full swing at Tory Burch! The luxury brand is ringing in fashion’s favorite season with a massive Holiday Event that not only includes elevated discounts on sale items, but 30% off many full-priced items, too.
Between now and Monday, November 30, you can shop sale items at up to 60% off, plus, you'll save 30% on your full-priced or sale purchase of $250 or more when you enter promo code THANKS at checkout.
Sound too good to be true? Trust us, this sale is a style-lover’s dream-come-to-life. These savings extend from everything to the brand's iconic shoes and bags to apparel, jewelry and other accessories. That means you can cross just about every loved one off your holiday shopping list, with options at every price point to stay within budget, too.
If it’s a handbag you’ve got your heart set on, the top-rated leather McGraw top-zip satchel, which goes from $398 to $279 to $195.30 with the code, is sure to fit the bill. This embossed leather purse can be worn as a crossbody or draped over your shoulder thanks to the removable, adjustable strap. It features the quintessential Tory Burch die-cut logo, plus a zip-top closure for added security. With plenty of room for your essentials, this bag has a single interior pocket for safe-keeping as you take it on-the-go. Shoppers call it “absolutely beautiful,” a “great size and weight” and “perfect." Choose from one of three stunning shades.
Hundreds of shoppers, meanwhile, have also given 5-star ratings to these leather Kira boots, which go from $398 to $299 to $209.30 as part of this savings event, giving you nearly $200 in savings and making for the perfect present for under the tree when it comes to the special lady in your life.
Shop the sale between now and Monday, November 30 with free shipping and returns to boot. Treating yourself and your style-savvy loved ones has never been so sweet!
The best Tory Burch Black Friday deals to shop now
Purses and wallets
Get the Leather Kira Chevron Card Case for $68.60 (Save $9 to $29.40)
Get the Leather Miller Metal Logo Crossbody for $233.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $194.70)
Get the Leather Perry Small Satchel for $223.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $274.70)
Get the Leather McGraw Top-Zip Satchel for $195.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $202.70)
Get the Perry Nylon Tote Bag for $195.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $132.70)
Get the Leather Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag for $278.60 with coupon code THANKS (Save $119.40)
Shoes
Get the Minnie Embossed Leather Travel Ballet for $179 (Save $59)
Get the Leather Kira Boots for $209.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $188.70)
Get the Leather Miller Lug Sole Boots for $223.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $204.70)
Get the Leather Miller Boots for $229 (Save $169) with coupon code THANKS (Save $169)
Get the Crystal Ballet Flat for $229.60 with coupon code THANKS (Save $98.40)
Get the Leather Brooke Knee-High Boots for $258.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $239.70)
Apparel
Get the Madeline Contrast Trim Cardigan from $149 (Save $99 to $119)
Get the Ponte Flare Pant for $180.60 with coupon code THANKS (Save $77.40)
Get the Tory Burch Pleated Lace Dress for $209.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $488.70)
Get the Tory Burch Deneuve Dress for $209.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $188.70)
Get the Tory Burch Down Coat for $223.30 with coupon code THANKS (Save $374.70)
Get the Velvet Devoré Embroidered Top for $278.60 with coupon code THANKS (Save $119.40)
Shop the Tory Burch Holiday Event
