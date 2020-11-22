Black Friday 2020 store hours: When Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others open their doors Friday amid COVID-19

In a holiday season unlike any other, this is not the year for Black Friday campouts.

There's practically no Thanksgiving Day in-store shopping as the nation's largest retailers opted to move more doorbusters online to reduce crowds and spread out the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. (See the list of who is closed and open on Thanksgiving here.)

Many online Black Friday sales are already underway and more will start before the turkey is thawed.

But are shoppers planning to head to stores with their face masks?

According to a survey of 1,000 consumers by Suzy, a real-time market research platform, 36% of Americans said they plan to shop in-person on Black Friday.

The survey found online shopping is expected to be more popular with 59% of those surveyed planning to shop online on Black Friday vs. in-store visits.

"Our research shows that Black Friday shopping will continue to be a tradition for U.S. consumers even in spite of the pandemic," Avi Savar, Suzy president, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified “shopping at crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving” on a list of higher-risk activities to avoid and in guidance issued ahead of the fall holidays also suggested more online shopping.

Black Friday store hours 2020

To plan your in-store shopping, here are Black Friday store hours. Beware, hours can vary by location and times when curbside pickup is available can be different from store hours. Check with your closest location. Click on store names to search for location-specific information.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ace Hardware: Varies.

Apple: Varies.

Athleta: Varies.

At Home: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Banana Republic: Varies.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Open 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works: Many stores open at 6 a.m.

Batteries Plus: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open 6 a.m.

Belk: Open 7 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Normal hours. Stores will have a senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m. and then at 9 a.m. for all members.

Boscov’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: Open 7 a.m.

buybuy Baby: Open 8 a.m.

Cabela's: Open 5 a.m.

Costco Wholesale Club: Varies.

Conn's HomePlus: 7 a.m. to midnight

CVS: Regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five Below: Open 8 a.m.

Fleet Farm: Open 5 a.m.

Forever 21: 7 a.m., but varies with some stores opening as early as 5 a.m.

GameStop: Open 7 a.m.

Gap: Varies.

Guitar Center: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

H&M: Varies, with some stores opening at 6 a.m.

Ikea: Varies.

J.Crew: Varies.

J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Open 5 a.m.

Lowe's: Open 6 a.m.

Macy's: 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Marshalls: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Menards: Open 6 a.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary.

Office Depot/OfficeMax: Open 8 a.m.

Old Navy: Midnight to 11 p.m., but hours can vary.

Petco: Varies.

PetSmart: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Piercing Pagoda: Varies based on mall hours but majority open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Raymour & Flanigan: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sally Beauty: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sam's Club: Varies by membership level.

Sephora: Varies.

Shoe Carnival: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Staples: Open 9 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m to 11 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Value City Furniture: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

World Market: Varies.

This roundup will be updated with additional stores' Black Friday hours. Check back. And retailers with 50 or more locations, submit Black Friday hours via this form.

