Black Friday 2020: The top Best Buy deals right now

It's finally time to shop Best Buy's biggest Black Friday 2020 sale yet.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, Best Buy's biggest sale of the year: Black Friday 2020! While the tech giant decided to kick things off earlier than usual this year by teasing shoppers with select marked-down offerings all November long, nearly every Best Buy Black Friday deal is finally here—three cheers for some sweet savings ahead!

Unlike some of the store's deal drops, you don't even need to be a My Best Buy member to take advantage of these markdowns, which encompass some of the hottest TVs, laptops, audio gear, kitchenware and appliances around. While a second Thanksgiving Day sale is slated for Thursday, November 26, and Cyber Week savings starting on Saturday, November 28, much of the good stuff is up for grabs right now.

Below, we've compiled a list of the best deals and biggest savings from Best Buy's Black Friday sale. From a $70 discount on our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 ($278, originally $348), to an insanely low price on Vizio's incredible 55-inch OLED TV for just $899.99 (originally $1299.99), there are plenty of standout bargains you won't want to miss.

To make your holiday shopping even easier, Best Buy is also guaranteeing an extended return period through Saturday, January 16, for purchases made by Sunday, January 2. As always, contactless curbside pickup is available at most locations, as well as free next-day delivery on qualifying orders of $35 or more.

Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks, and make sure to check back frequently, as we'll be updating this list around the clock. We expect to see inventory go fast, however, so don't hesitate to start adding those items on your wishlist right to your cart!

