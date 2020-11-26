Black Friday 2020: Tuft & Needle is having a huge sale on its top-rated mattresses

This mattress is proof that you don’t have to spend thousands of bucks to get a good night's rest.

A comfortable, supportive mattress is absolutely essential to achieving a solid night’s sleep. If you’re among the many who can’t remember when you last replaced yours (guilty!), don’t fret: As part of Tuft & Needle's epic sitewide Black Friday sale, you can get a huge discount on an upgraded version of a the best-valued mattress-in-a-box on the market.

While supplies last, you can get your hands on the retailer's midline mattress, the Mint, for 30% off—that's a 10% higher discount than the 20% off you'll see on the rest of the site's bedding options. That means you'll get this 12-inch mattress with three plush, adaptive cooling foam layers that will mold to your every movement, for as low as $416.50—30% off its usual starting price of $595,

Get a comfortable night's rest on a budget.

When we tried out the brand's Original mattress (usually from $350 and currently on sale from $280), which features just two layers of foam, we praised it for its firmer support and low motion transfer—especially for the price point. With the Mint's added layer of foam, you'll get even more support, plus antimicrobial protection to boot. More than 11,000 shoppers on the Tuft & Needle site are collectively singing its praises, noting that while there is a "breaking in" period, their achy joints now thank them.

The brand’s mattresses are great for those who move around a lot in the night, and the 100-night trial period means you can test it out without worry. We also named Tuft & Needle’s pillows among our favorite pillows of all time, so there's really no excuse not to upgrade your bed from top to bottom and get the blissful night’s rest you deserve.

