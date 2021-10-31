Black Friday 2021: Shop Home Depot's early deals on appliances, tools and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
With Black Friday on the horizon, major retailers like Target, Best Buy and more are already starting to roll out their pre-holiday deals—and Home Depot is joining them.
Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Home Depot's Black Friday deals will officially go live on Monday, November 1, and while the specifics haven't been announced, we expect major savings on appliances, tools, furniture and more. We've also answered some frequently asked questions regarding Home Depot's Black Friday 2021 plans below.
The best deals to shop ahead of the Home Depot Black Friday sale
Of course, plenty of deals aren't waiting. One of Home Depot’s highest-rated appliances is the Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door refrigerator, which is on sale from $3,778, a $421 price cut from its $4,199 list price. The Cafe is one of our favorite refrigerators thanks to its precise temperature control, highly effective crisper drawer and numerous storage options that we found to be “flexible and adjustable.”
You can even shop deals on tools, perfect for all those pre-holiday tasks. Right now, you can get a Ryobi ONE+ six-tool combo kit for $199. Typically listed for $299, you can get a ½-inch drill, reciprocating saw, LED flashlight, two batteries and more in a convenient carrying bag for 33% off.
Keep scrolling for more early Black Friday 2021 sales at The Home Depot.
Appliances
Get the Heat Storm Infrared Wall Heater from $67.40 (Save $7.49 to $8.91)
Get the Whirlpool WMH32519HB Over-the-Range Microwave from $359 (Save $40 to $50)
Get the GE JGBS66REKSS Gas Range for $528 (Save $271 to $371)
Get the Amana AER6303MFS Electric Range for $549 (Save $50 to $200)
Get the Samsung WF45T6000AW High-Efficiency Front Load Washing Machine with Self Clean from $759 (Save $90)
Get the Whirlpool WDTA50SAKZ Fingerprint Resistant Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher with Third Level Rack from $764 (Save $85)
Get the KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Top Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher from $1,079 (Save $120)
Get the Electrolux EFME627UTT Electric Dryer from $1,034 (Save $115 to $125)
Get the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS Standard Depth Side-By-Side Refrigerator from $1,169 (Save $130 to $140)
Get the Cafe CVE28DP2NS1 Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator from $3,778 (Save $421 to $451)
Tools
Get the Stanley 25-foot 2-Pack Fatmax Tape Measure for $19.88 (Save $20.06)
Get the Coast PM300 700 Lumens Focusing Magnetic LED Work Light for $19.97 (Save $10)
Get the Milwaukee 9-in-1 Square Drive Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver with 8-in-1 Compact Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver for $19.97 (Save $8)
Get the DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2-Inch Drill for $99 (Save $60)
Get the Husky 290-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $149 (Save $90)
Get the Ryobi 15-Amp 10-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw with LED for $179 (Save $40)
Get the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $199 (Save $100)
Get the Milwaukee M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench with Friction Ring Combo Kit for $199 (Save $220)
Get the Ridgid 10-Inch Pro Jobsite Table Saw with Stand for $399 (Save $150)
Get the Husky Industrial 15-Drawer Tool Chest and Rolling Cabinet Combo with LED Light for $898 (Save $100)
Home and Garden
Get the Homefun 6.5-Inch and 5.4-Inch Marble Ceramic Flower Pots, Set of Two for $19.98 (Save $7)
Get the Kidde 2-Pack Hardwired Smoke Detector with Ionization Sensor and Battery Backup for $42 (Save $7.97)
Get the Lucky Dog Extra Large 48-Inch Red Elevated Pet Bed Comfort Cot for $53.27 (Save $17.75)
Get the Home Decorators Collection Classic Gold Metal Lantern Candle Holder, Set of 2 for $72.56 (Save $24.19)
Get the Kohler 13-Gallon Stainless Steel Step Trash Can from $99.99 (Save $40)
Get the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color 7-Day Programmable Smart Thermostat with Color-Changing Touchscreen Display for $137.79 (Save $24.31)
Get the Patio Post Patio Heater with Wheels for $230.40 (Save $57.60)
Get the Blink Wireless Outdoor 5-Camera System for $259.99 (Save $120)
Get the Shark Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter Advanced Odor Lock and Smart Sensing for $279.99 (save $34.11)
Furniture
Get the Walker Edison Furniture Company Mid-Century 1-Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand from $109.03 (Save $65.20)
Get the StyleWell Glenville Open Shelf Kitchen Cart for $159.20 (Save $39.80)
Get the Home Decorators Collection Gold Leaf Metal 4-Shelf Accent Bookcase with Open Back for $179.40 (Save $119.60)
Get the StyleWell 2-Piece Bakerford Ebony Wood 2 Upholstered Counter Stool with Back from $213.75 (Save $71.25)
Get the Lucid Comfort Collection 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Mattress from $239.99 (Save $210 to $410)
Get the StyleWell Natural Finish Rectangular Dining Table for 6 for $246.75 (Save $82.25)
Get the Welwick Designs 52-Inch Wood Corner TV Stand with Sliding Barn Doors from $249.68 (Save $47.93 to $53.18)
Get the Festivo Wood Bar Cabinet with Brushed Nickel Knobs from $269.27 (Save $67.32)
Get the StyleWell Craft 3-Drawer Table with Shelf for $279.30 (Save $119.70)
Get the Lucid Comfort Collection Deluxe Adjustable Bed Base from $649.99 (Save $450 to $520)
Does Home Depot have a Black Friday sale?
Yes. Home Depot will start its Black Friday 2021 sale on Monday, November 1. In past years, the sale has included deals on tool sets, holiday inflatables and décor and smart home tech. Since Home Depot sells appliances, home technology and furniture, we expect to see discounts and deals across most categories.
When is Home Depot Black Friday 2021?
Home Depot Black Friday 2021 deals will kick off in-store and online on Monday, November 1.
What time does Home Depot open on Black Friday?
Certain Home Depot stores will open early on Black Friday (Friday, November 26)—shoppers can check local store hours to confirm local opening times. Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (on Thursday, November 25).
What’s the difference between Home Depot Black Friday deals and Home Depot Cyber Monday deals?
While we expect there to be significant overlap. In general, Black Friday 2021 deals at Home Depot will be available both in-store and online, while Cyber Monday deals will primarily be offered on Home Depot's website.
What’s Home Depot's return policy for Black Friday sales?
Home Depot doesn't have a different or extended return policy for holiday season sales—most unopened or unused purchases are eligible for returns for 90 days (certain items have a 30-day return policy). Shoppers using the the Home Depot consumer credit card or certain commercial credit cards may return unopened items for 365 days.
Shop the Home Depot pre-Black Friday sale.
Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: Shop Home Depot for early deals now