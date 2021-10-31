Black Friday 2021: Shop Home Depot's early deals on appliances, tools and more

Get ahead of the Black Friday 2021 rush by shopping these deals on kitchen furniture, appliances and more at Home Depot.

With Black Friday on the horizon, major retailers like Target, Best Buy and more are already starting to roll out their pre-holiday deals—and Home Depot is joining them.

Home Depot's Black Friday deals will officially go live on Monday, November 1, and while the specifics haven't been announced, we expect major savings on appliances, tools, furniture and more. We've also answered some frequently asked questions regarding Home Depot's Black Friday 2021 plans below.

The best deals to shop ahead of the Home Depot Black Friday sale

Of course, plenty of deals aren't waiting. One of Home Depot’s highest-rated appliances is the Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door refrigerator, which is on sale from $3,778, a $421 price cut from its $4,199 list price. The Cafe is one of our favorite refrigerators thanks to its precise temperature control, highly effective crisper drawer and numerous storage options that we found to be “flexible and adjustable.”

You can even shop deals on tools, perfect for all those pre-holiday tasks. Right now, you can get a Ryobi ONE+ six-tool combo kit for $199. Typically listed for $299, you can get a ½-inch drill, reciprocating saw, LED flashlight, two batteries and more in a convenient carrying bag for 33% off.

Keep scrolling for more early Black Friday 2021 sales at The Home Depot.

Does Home Depot have a Black Friday sale?

Yes. Home Depot will start its Black Friday 2021 sale on Monday, November 1. In past years, the sale has included deals on tool sets, holiday inflatables and décor and smart home tech. Since Home Depot sells appliances, home technology and furniture, we expect to see discounts and deals across most categories.

When is Home Depot Black Friday 2021?

Home Depot Black Friday 2021 deals will kick off in-store and online on Monday, November 1.

What time does Home Depot open on Black Friday?

Certain Home Depot stores will open early on Black Friday (Friday, November 26)—shoppers can check local store hours to confirm local opening times. Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (on Thursday, November 25).

What’s the difference between Home Depot Black Friday deals and Home Depot Cyber Monday deals?

While we expect there to be significant overlap. In general, Black Friday 2021 deals at Home Depot will be available both in-store and online, while Cyber Monday deals will primarily be offered on Home Depot's website.

What’s Home Depot's return policy for Black Friday sales?

Home Depot doesn't have a different or extended return policy for holiday season sales—most unopened or unused purchases are eligible for returns for 90 days (certain items have a 30-day return policy). Shoppers using the the Home Depot consumer credit card or certain commercial credit cards may return unopened items for 365 days.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: Shop Home Depot for early deals now