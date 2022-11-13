Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

Shop the best early Black Friday 2022 deals on Apple, Samsung, Solo Stove and more.

Black Friday 2022 is just under two weeks away and some of the best deals are already live. If you want to celebrate the holiday season with some amazing savings, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling for the lowdown on everything you need to know about the year's biggest shopping event, plus get holiday gift ideas and shop today's top discounts.

Right now we're seeing tons of early Black Friday discounts from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Solo Stove. Plus, if you're in the market for some new smart tech, we're getting you exclusive early access to tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we'll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so you'll want to bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts.

Top 10 best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Save on everything for iRobot vacuums to lululemon leggings with these Black Friday 2022 deals.

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals?

Early Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! You can already snag epic Walmart deals, discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. Looking for tech? You can access exclusive discounts on popular Samsung devices now through Thursday, November 17—just follow our link to scoop the savings. With special deals on tablets, smartphones, watches and more, the bargains are bound to make you smile.

We'll be tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between through the end of the month. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holidays deals on the web.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Save with early Black Friday deals on jackets and so much more today.

Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

►Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K Mini Single K Cup Pod coffee maker at Target, the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and Volumizer hot air brush at Amazon.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

Right now, for instance, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale is already in full swing. With even more doorbuster deals set to drop tomorrow, November 14, you can save across all categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and electronics. Walmart+ shoppers can get early access to the discounts starting at 12 p.m. EST.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

