Black Friday 2022: Learn more about the best deals and biggest sales going on this year

Black Friday 2022 is almost here, and we've got all the essential info on how to score the best deals of the year.

Black Friday 2022 is less than two weeks away, but some of the biggest savings of the year have already arrived! Whether you need the latest in tech, a cozy new mattress or some stylish winter threads, there are plenty of ways to save big before the holiday shopping rush. We've got all the essential info you need, including great holiday gift ideas, for you to get the most out of Black Friday 2022.

Right now we're seeing tons of early Black Friday discounts from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Solo Stove. Plus, if you're in the market for some new smart tech, we're getting you exclusive early access to tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we'll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so you'll want to bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts.

Top 10 best early Black Friday 2022 deals

The best early Black Friday 2022 tech deals

The Galaxy Watch4 is a great extension of your smartphone technology and you can get it for a helpful price cut in time of Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the latest of Samsung's line of stylish and compact headphones, and you can get them for a special discount ahead of Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 laptop and tablet deals

Keep your notes and videos with you while you work with the Apple iPad Mini, now on sale for less than $400 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 TV deals

The Sony A90J TV offers 98% HDR color saturation and you can get it on sale for Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals

The K-Select is a simple and easy-to-operate pod coffee maker and Best Buy has it for half-off in time for Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals

The iRobot Roomba i7+ lets you take the worry out of home cleaning and you can get it on sale at Best Buy in time for Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 fashion deals

Step out in style with the Adidas Swift Run sneaker on sale at Nordstrom for Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 lifestyle deals

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is one of the best fire pits we've ever tested and it's on sale in time for Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 bedding and bath deals

These Brooklinen sheets feel even softer after machine washing and drying, and you can get a set on sale in honor of Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday 2022 home and furniture deals

Keep your home airflow fresh with the Levoit Core 400S air purifier available for a Black Friday discount at Amazon.

The best early Black Friday 2022 appliance deals

Black Friday appliance deals include countertop dishwashers on sale at Amazon.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals?

Early Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! You can already snag epic Walmart deals, discounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. Looking for tech? You can access exclusive discounts on popular Samsung devices now through Thursday, November 17—just follow our link to scoop the savings. With special deals on tablets, smartphones, watches and more, the bargains are bound to make you smile.

We'll be tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between through the end of the month. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holidays deals on the web.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Save with early Black Friday deals on jackets and so much more today.

Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K Mini Single K Cup Pod coffee maker at Target, the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and Volumizer hot air brush at Amazon.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

Right now, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale is already in full swing with huge savings on home goods, smart tech, kitchen appliances and more. Meanwhile, Samsung is offering a host of early Black Friday deals with exclusive savings for USA Today readers.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

