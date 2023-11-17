Black Friday 2023: You’ll never find better iPad deals than these

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Want a new Apple iPad? Now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. Black Friday iPad deals offer the lowest prices of the year on multiple models, including the iPad 9, iPad 10, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Even the massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to its best price. See all the best deals below!

For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.

Today's Top Deals







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $249.00

You Save: $80.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Price: $349.00

You Save: $100.00 (22%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6,…

Price: $499.99

You Save: $99.01 (17%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, W…

Price: $469.00

You Save: $30.00 (6%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 128GB, Wi-F…

Price: $999.00

You Save: $100.00 (9%)

Buy Now

More Top Deals from BGR