Black Friday 23andMe DNA Test & Ancestry DNA Deals (2020) Found by The Consumer Post
Black Friday researchers have found the top 23andMe DNA test & Ancestry DNA deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on the latest DNA ethinicty & health test kits. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best DNA Test Deals:
Save up to 27% on 23andMe DNA test kits at Walmart - check the latest deals on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry & Personal Ancestry + Traits kits
Save up to 42% on AncestryDNA & AncestryHealth DNA test kits at Walmart - Ancestry’s DNA testing kits can provide insights on one’s health, ethnicity, appearance & sensory traits, and more
Save up to 66% on AncestryDNA test kits, Ancestry Health & Family Tree bundles at Ancestry.com
Save up to 40% on a wide range of DNA test kits at Walmart - find deals on HomeDNA paternity test kits & 23andMe and AncestryDNa genetic test kits
Save up to $100 on the 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry & Ancestry + Traits at Amazon - limited time deals on top-rated 23andMe DNA test kits
Save up to 40% on Ancestry DNA test kits at Amazon - find deals on AncestryHealth, AncestryDNA & AncestryDNA + Traits testing kits
Save up to 50% on a wide range of DNA test kits at Amazon - check the latest deals on Embark dog DNA tests & top-selling DNA test kits by Everlywell, MyHeritage & tellmeGen DNA test kits
AncestryDNA and 23andMe are the pioneering providers of DNA testing kits. They provide a DNA testing service that is lauded to be an innovative way to learn one’s ancestral history and to trace one’s genealogy tree. Their testing kits are able to examine a person’s autosomal DNA which then determines ethnicity and family relations up to the 7th generation. Aside from DNA testing, 23andMe also offers basic health screening as an added service.
