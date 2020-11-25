Black Friday 23andMe DNA Test & Ancestry DNA Deals 2020 Listed by Consumer Walk
Black Friday 23andMe DNA test & Ancestry DNA test deals for 2020 have arrived, find the best Black Friday 23andMe and AncestryDNA genetic test kits savings listed below
Black Friday 2020 researchers have reviewed the best DNA test deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring sales on ancestry, health, and traits DNA test kits. Find the full range of deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best DNA Test Deals:
Save up to 27% on 23andMe DNA test kits at Walmart - check the latest deals on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry & Personal Ancestry + Traits kits
Save up to 42% on AncestryDNA & AncestryHealth DNA test kits at Walmart - Ancestry’s DNA testing kits can provide insights on one’s health, ethnicity, appearance & sensory traits, and more
Save up to 66% on AncestryDNA test kits, Ancestry Health & Family Tree bundles at Ancestry.com
Save up to 40% on a wide range of DNA test kits at Walmart - find deals on HomeDNA paternity test kits & 23andMe and AncestryDNa genetic test kits
Save up to $100 on the 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry & Ancestry + Traits at Amazon - limited time deals on top-rated 23andMe DNA test kits
Save up to 40% on Ancestry DNA test kits at Amazon - find deals on AncestryHealth, AncestryDNA & AncestryDNA + Traits testing kits
Save up to 50% on a wide range of DNA test kits at Amazon - check the latest deals on Embark dog DNA tests & top-selling DNA test kits by Everlywell, MyHeritage & tellmeGen DNA test kits
Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)