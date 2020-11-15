Black Friday 55 & 50-Inch TV Deals (2020): Early Smart 4K & Roku TV Savings Collated by Save Bubble

The top early 50 and 55-inch TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest Roku & smart 4K TV savings from brands like TCL, Vizio, Philips, and more
Here’s a list of the top early 50-inch and 55-inch TV deals for Black Friday, featuring sales on Samsung 50" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TVs, TCL 50” Class 5 Series QLED Roku TVs, and more top-rated TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best 50 - 55 Inch TV Deals:
Save up to 67% on a wide selection of 50-inch smart TVs at Walmart - find the latest deals for Class 4K and FHD 50-inch TVs with Roku smart functionality
Save up to $152 on 50-inch 4K smart TVs at Amazon - featuring TV models that are Roku ready or Alexa compatible
Save up to $250 on Samsung & LG 50-inch TVs at ABT.com - click the link for the latest deals on 50” 4K smart and Roku TVs with QLED and LED displays
Save up to $462 on 50-inch & 55-inch Roku smart TVs at Walmart - with access to thousands of streaming channels and controls via mobile phone app
Save up to 50% on 55-inch TVs from brands like TCL, Samsung, LG & more at Walmart - check out the hottest discounts for Android smart 4K LED TVs in 55-inch models
Save up to $250 on 55-inch UHD TVs at Amazon - includes the latest prices for NanoCell and QLED models with Alexa built-in
Best TV Deals:
Save up to 50% off on top rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
Save up to 60% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio & more
Save up to 40% on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
Save up to 34% on Samsung smart TVs at Samsung.com - get live prices on Samsung QLED smart TVs with 4K resolution & 8K resolution
Save up to 32% on top-rated smart TVs at ABT.com - click the link for live prices on top-rated smart TVs from best-seller brands
Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The 55 inch TV category remains the most popular choice for TVs. One of the best 55-inch displays in the market right now is the TCL 5 Series/55S535 2020 QLED. It features a built-in Roku TV and features quality contrast ratio and black uniformity. Combined with its full-array local dimming feature along with a quick response time and low input lag, it excels with the wide color gamut for HDR content and displays deep blacks when viewed in the dark.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)