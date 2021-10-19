Black Friday is already underway for many retailers. Here's what you should know.
With supply chain slowdowns and a still lingering pandemic, what will Black Friday look like in 2021?
Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.
The opening of the Jio World Drive mall, spread over 17.5 acres in the Maker Maxity complex close to the upscale areas of Bandra and Khar, has injected life into India's premium retail segment.
ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.
A Spanish court has shelved a lawsuit against American treasure hunters that accused them of having destroyed an underwater archaeological site when they looted a sunken galleon for tons of precious coins over a decade ago. In 2007, the Florida-based Odyssey Marine Exploration scooped up over half a million silver and gold coins from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean when it discovered a sunken Spanish galleon. Spain disputed the company's claim to the treasure, which was worth an estimated $500 million.
Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.
OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.
If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.
Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.
Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on. Future retirees anticipating they can rely solely on Social Security will likely be surprised to find out how low their benefits end up being once they start getting their checks.
At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...
Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule. He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.
The airline previously planned to put workers requesting exemptions to the Covid-19 vaccine on unpaid leave until their cases were reviewed.
Walmart Inc. said Tuesday it will create 400 new full-time jobs in South Carolina as it has selected Spartanburg County for a new high-tech grocery distribution center. The discount retail giant's stock rose 1.8% in premarket trading. The new center, with more than 720,000 square feet, will be its largest grocery distribution center, and is set to open in 2024. It will rely on employees, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process fresh and frozen groceries. "Walmart's high-t
Oil prices continue to march higher. Brent, the global oil benchmark, recently touched $85 a barrel, while WTI, the U.S. oil price benchmark, is just a couple of dollars behind. Crude prices are pushing levels not seen since 2014.
Top reasons that tech workers may quit include limited career progression and the working hours, per the survey of 1,200 people.
Things are so bad, even Mari's lawyer, Edward Ward, claims that she needs to cough up the dough she owes to 50.
Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.
Jay-Z’s Team ROC social justice group has filed a complaint in Miami-Dade Circuit Court against the county’s Animal Services Department, alleging it has failed to take action against a resident it accuses of abusing animals.
(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confron
The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.