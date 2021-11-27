Black Friday brings accumulating snow to parts of the Northeast
Many people saw their first accumulating snowfall of the season on Nov. 26, from Maryland into Maine.
Some areas could see see more than 8 inches of snow this weekend.
A lake effect storm will bring nearly a foot of snow and gusty winds to some parts of New York state.
Santa Ana winds in Southern California has led to wildfire warnings for over 17 million people and tens of thousands of power outages.
The water transformed a main road into a ravine. It gutted homes, exposing their innards to the world. It left a school playground teetering on the edge of a precipice.
Bales of plastic waste destined for recycling. Koron/Getty ImagesIf you thought those flimsy disposable plastic grocery bags represented most of our plastic waste problem, think again. The volume of plastic the world throws away every year could rebuild the Ming Dynasty’s Great Wall of China – about 3,700 miles long. In the six decades that plastic has been manufactured for commercial uses, more than 8.3 billion metric tons have been produced. Plastics are light, versatile, cheap and nearly inde
"This bear learned how to close the front door to my house."
(Bloomberg) -- British Columbia has begun receiving U.S. fuel supplies by sea to help ease shortages triggered by some of the worst floods on record, while the government warned residents to hunker down as fresh storms hit the disaster-ravaged province. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is
Facing economic and environmental pressures, coal plants are closing across the US, leaving communities to work out how to keep afloat The Navajo Coal Generating Station is just one of many coal plants that have closed in the last few years across the US. Photograph: Radek Hofman/Alamy When the coal-fired power plant just outside the tiny town of Nucla, Colorado, closed in 2019, it had the makings of a disaster. The plant, which opened in 1959, shut down three years ahead of schedule when it ran
Just as one storm system winds down, the next is ready to ramp up, with already vulnerable parts of British Columbia set to see more heavy rain this weekend.
Residents are encouraged to take caution with activities that could begin fires.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland calls for lake-effect snow and high snowfall in southern and eastern Erie and northern Crawford counties.
Santa Ana winds caused damage across portions of Southern California.
Three weeks after the Santa Barbara wellhead failed, it is still blasting water, gas and oil across Nembe in Nigeria's Delta, littering the shoreline and water with yellow-brown clumps of waste as cleanup crews and booms struggle to contain it. Santa Barbara wellhead owner Aiteo Eastern E&P, the petroleum minister and Nigeria's president have all promised that specialist workers would quickly stop the spill. But experts say the difficulties containing it are a reminder of how the once-fertile, fish-filled creeks, mangrove swamps and waterways that crisscross Nigeria's Delta became some of the most polluted areas on the planet amid decades of energy exploration.
It’s mating season — the rut — for deer, and bucks can be aggressive toward pets and their owners.
As cold air expands its reach into the northeastern United States this weekend, one or more storms from Canada will bring not only the first flakes of the season to some areas but also the first accumulation of snow since last winter for other parts of the region. The combination of a southward dip in the jet stream, that is unleashing cold air from central Canada to the northeastern U.S., and a series of disturbances from the northern Pacific Ocean will lead allow one or more fast-moving storms
“The bureaucratism of SEMARNAT, SEDATU and CONAGUA has retarded progress.”
Clean air advocates see carbon capture and sequestration “as an expensive distraction from the urgent need to embrace cleaner options.”
The Arctic Ocean has warmed by about 2 degrees Celsius since 1900 and started getting hotter much earlier than researchers previously thought, a new study found.Driving the news: The research, published Wednesday in Science Advances, shows that the Arctic Ocean began warming early last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed in from the Atlantic — a process known as "Atlantification."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails:
The 15 children and their instructor can be seen standing over prayer mats, then running over to the corner of the room as the earthquake hit. Several objects can be seen shaking in the room.The shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday (November 26), but there have been no immediate reports of damage.The quake was felt in Chittagong, Bangladesh, where the madrasa is located, and as far away as east Indian city of Kolkata, some 280 miles (450.62 km) from Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Center's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.
It's more than just plugging into the wall outlet. Here are the basics, plus the factors that may be big decision-makers for you, such as convenience and cost