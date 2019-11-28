Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Car Seat Deals List: Best Britax, Evenflo & Graco All-in-One & Convertible Car Seat Deals Shared by The Consumer Post

Compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday car seat deals for 2019 and save on baby and toddler car seats from Graco, Britax, Evenflo, Disney Baby and more top brands

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday car seat deals, reviewed and published by the sales team at The Consumer Post.

Black Friday 2019 Expert Guide Logo More

Best Car Seat deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Baby car seats are necessary for families with babies and toddlers, as this car equipment makes driving much safer. Top car seat brands such as Britax, Chicco, Graco, and more create high-quality baby seats that are quick to place and comfy for the child. Convertible car seats are an option for those who want to be able to position their children facing forward or towards the back.

What are Black Friday deals and how do they work? Black Friday is an annual nationwide sales event where retailers offer impressive deals with significant discounts. Over the course of the week, the average savings for in-store and online deals are 20% and 24%, respectively, based on data from The Balance.

Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-friday--cyber-monday-2019-car-seat-deals-list-best-britax-evenflo--graco-all-in-one--convertible-car-seat-deals-shared-by-the-consumer-post-300964383.html

SOURCE The Consumer Post