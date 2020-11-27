Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5 Deals (2020): Top Apple Smartwatch Deals Monitored by Consumer Articles
Save on a range of Apple Watch Series 5 deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including the best 44mm Apple Watch 5 savings
Here’s our comparison of the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring offers on Cellular + GPS and GPS Apple Watch 5 models. Find the best deals in the list below.
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:
Save up to $200 off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T - check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof
Best Apple Watch Deals:
Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon - check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
Save up to $100 on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
Save up to $250 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon - check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
