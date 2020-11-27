Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Deals (2020): Galaxy Watch Active & Active2 Savings Tracked by Retail Egg
Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals for 2020 are underway, check out all the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday 40mm, 42mm & 4mm watch deals on this page
Find the top Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including all the best smartwatch bundles, trade-ins and more deals. Shop the best deals listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Deals:
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Walmart - check out the latest deals on Galaxy Active & Active 2 smartwatches in a variety of sizes (40mm, 42mm & more)
Save $450 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches at ATT.com - deals available on both 44mm and 40mm versions
Save up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Verizon.com - get discounts with eligible phone and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch bundles, trade-ins, and more
Save up to $62 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active & more at Dell.com - get the hottest deals on Samsung smartwatches
Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Amazon
Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
Save up to $450 off the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at ATT.com - save on the latest Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
Save up to 36% off on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart - check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
Save up to 68% off on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Dell.com - check the link for the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active & more
Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon - check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
