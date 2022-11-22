Get Black Friday deals on Amazon devices – Fire TVs, Echos, and Kindles

You won't want to miss the Black Friday deals on Amazon Devices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The Black Friday deals are rolling in. Amazon is offering an abundance of deals including on their smart home devices. Ahead of the holidays, give your home an upgrade as a gift to yourself.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Improve your home's security with a Blink Outdoor Camera or a Ring doorbell to keep track of all of your incoming packages. Or get a new Fire TV so you can stream your holiday movies without buffering. Here are the best deals on Amazon devices.

►Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the 120+ best deals for you to shop

►Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

Story continues

Amazon device deals available during Black Friday

Ring deals

The Ring camera-focused doorbell is a deal that's well worth watching.

Blink deals

Blink and you may miss this great deal on high-tech home security.

Echo deals

The Amazon Echo is a major part of Prime Early Access savings.

Kindle Deals

Kindle is still one of the best ways to read a book in 2022. You can buy one for super cheap right now.

Fire TV deals

The Fire TV is being sold at a deep discount for streaming TV fans to enjoy.

Fire tablet deals

Fire tablets are affordable, but they're even cheaper during Black Friday.

All other Amazon device deals

Score Black Friday deals on Amazon Halo Fitness Trackers.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Score Black Friday deals on Amazon devices – Fire TVs, Echos, Kindles