Get Black Friday deals on Amazon devices – Fire TVs, Echos, and Kindles
The Black Friday deals are rolling in. Amazon is offering an abundance of deals including on their smart home devices. Ahead of the holidays, give your home an upgrade as a gift to yourself.
Improve your home's security with a Blink Outdoor Camera or a Ring doorbell to keep track of all of your incoming packages. Or get a new Fire TV so you can stream your holiday movies without buffering. Here are the best deals on Amazon devices.
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $134.99 (Save $199.99): Upgrade your home security with three Blink outdoor cameras and enjoy watching the live view on your new Echo Show 5 smart display.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25): Catch up on your favorite shows and movies with one of the best streaming devices.
Blink Whole Home Bundle for $139.96 (Save $70): Keep your home safe inside and out with this home bundle that comes with an outdoor camera, a video doorbell system and a mini camera with live HD video.
Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $144.98 (Save $75): Save big on this bundle with a tablet that has a 12-hour battery life and a top-rated gaming controller.
Echo (Fourth-Generation) for $49.99 (Save $50): This is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and you can save $40 on the daily essential right now.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $39.99 (Save $25): If you have wiring in place for a doorbell, this is a great way to venture affordably into the world of smart doorbells.
Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system for $194 (Save $105): If you have a larger home, or a floor plan where your Wi-Fi router doesn't reach everywhere, mesh Wi-Fi network can be a lifesaver
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials bundle (leather cover) for $164.97 (save $95): Our favorite Kindle is available in a bundle that includes an ad-free e-reader, a sleek leather cover, and a charging dock
Amazon device deals available during Black Friday
Ring deals
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $69.99 (Save $114.99)
Ring Alarm 5-piece Security Kit (second-gen) for $129.99 (Save $70)
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (secon-gen) with Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 (second-gen) for $254.97 (Save $170.01)
Blink deals
Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for $54.98 (Save $30)
Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $59.99 (Save $40)
Blink Outdoor (third-gen) with Floodlight for $69.98 (Save $70)
Blink Outdoor 2-camera Kit with Blink Mini for $129.98 (Save $85)
Echo deals
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) with Philips Hue 2-Pack White Smart Bulbs for $39.99 (Save $50.99)
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Kids Owl with Echo Glow for $40.99 (Save $48.99)
Kindle Deals
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) for $129.99 (Save $60)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle (fabric cover) for $155.97 (Save $94)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials Bundle (leather cover) for $164.97 (save $95
Fire TV deals
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25)
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Luna Controller for $94.98 (Save $25)
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $229.99 (Save $140)
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision for $749.99 (Save $300)
Fire tablet deals
Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $144.98 (Save $75)
Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet (32GB, Sky Blue) with Backpack + Portable Charger for $176.97 (Save $83)
All other Amazon device deals
