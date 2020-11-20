Black Friday DJI Deals (2020): Early Spark, Mavic, Osmo & Phantom Drone Savings Researched by The Consumer Post

Early Black Friday DJI drone deals for 2020 have arrived, compare all the top early Black Friday Mavic Mini, Pro 2 & Air, Osmo, Spark, Phantom 4 Pro & more discounts right here on this page



Black Friday researchers are comparing the latest early DJI consumer drone deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on the Mavic Pro 2, Air, Mini, Pro Platinum, Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, Spark, Osmo and more . Explore the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best DJI Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to access the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Story continues

Similar to the Spark, the Mavic Mini is a DJI drone with a small form factor that’s perfect for beginners. It has simplified controls and recording, as well as a half-hour flight time. For veteran pilots, the Mavic 2 Pro has the perfect balance of flight and camera performance. Meanwhile, the Mavic Air 2 is capable of shooting up to 4K at 60 fps, making it one of the best DJI drones for aerial photography. For those who don’t want a flying camera but want to take advantage of DJI’s technologies, there’s the Osmo series of handheld action cameras with stabilization features for smooth, high-resolution videos.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)



