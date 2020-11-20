Black Friday DJI Deals (2020): Early Spark, Mavic, Osmo & Phantom Drone Savings Researched by The Consumer Post

Early Black Friday DJI drone deals for 2020 have arrived, compare all the top early Black Friday Mavic Mini, Pro 2 & Air, Osmo, Spark, Phantom 4 Pro & more discounts right here on this page

Black Friday researchers are comparing the latest early DJI consumer drone deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on the Mavic Pro 2, Air, Mini, Pro Platinum, Phantom 4 Pro V2.0, Spark, Osmo and more . Explore the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best DJI Deals:

Similar to the Spark, the Mavic Mini is a DJI drone with a small form factor that’s perfect for beginners. It has simplified controls and recording, as well as a half-hour flight time. For veteran pilots, the Mavic 2 Pro has the perfect balance of flight and camera performance. Meanwhile, the Mavic Air 2 is capable of shooting up to 4K at 60 fps, making it one of the best DJI drones for aerial photography. For those who don’t want a flying camera but want to take advantage of DJI’s technologies, there’s the Osmo series of handheld action cameras with stabilization features for smooth, high-resolution videos.

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Giuliani to reportedly skip meeting with Michigan lawmakers after COVID-19 exposure

    Members of President Trump's outside legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, have reportedly been sidelined from a meeting with Michigan lawmakers due to a case of COVID-19.Giuliani and other Trump lawyers won't be able to attend a White House meeting scheduled for Friday with two Michigan lawmakers because they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, Axios reports. This meeting with lawmakers from the state where President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win, according to the Times, "appears to be a part of the president's campaign to interfere with the state's certification process."But Andrew Giuliani, Rudy's son who is a staffer at the White House, on Friday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Times reports he attended the Thursday news conference in which Rudy Giuliani pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On a conference call with Trump officials on Friday, when the subject arose of which member of Trump's outside legal team would attend the White House meeting, Axios reports this planning quickly "fell apart" when it was revealed that Giuliani's son tested positive and it subsequently became clear that "the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed." Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs summed up the chaos by noting that Giuliani being forced to skip this meeting due to COVID-19 comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser David Bossie were both sidelined because they tested positive for the coronavirus.> Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows sidelined after the election by coronavirus so Dave Bossie stepped in to guide strategy. Then Bossie sidelined by covid, and Rudy Giuliani became front man on election battle. Now Giuliani can’t be in the room because his son has the virus. https://t.co/oFMZBxH8Hl> > — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020Indeed, Axios wrote that this was just more "turmoil" thrown into Trump's legal efforts, with a campaign adviser saying, "It's just a s--tshow, it's a joke." Read more at Axios.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • A Michigan deputy was fired after posting a racist photo of a watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern she said depicted Kamala Harris on Facebook

    The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Insider that Prose was fired the same day the agency learned of the photo.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Prince Harry backs 'drive for truth' over Panorama as he signals support for his brother

    The Duke of Sussex considers the investigation into Martin Bashir’s interview with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, a "drive for truth," it emerged yesterday, as he signalled support for his brother. The Duke, 36, has been closely following developments on the furore surrounding the Panorama interview and cares deeply about the Princess’s legacy. Despite privately supporting the Duke of Cambridge in “tentatively” welcoming a judge-led inquiry, the Duke has chosen to remain silent on the subject. But he was criticised for doing so yesterday, amid suggestions that his reticence was reflective of a rift with his brother, comments which friends described as “deeply offensive”. A source close to the Duke told the Telegraph: “Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening. “You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him. He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him. “Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers.”

  • Trump meeting with Michigan Republicans will not include campaign: White House

    A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda. Trump will meet with Michigan's state legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield, as his campaign seeks to challenge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's win earlier this month based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’