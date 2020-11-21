Black Friday DJI Mavic (Mini, 2, Pro, Air 2) Deals 2020 Compared by Spending Lab

Compare all the best early DJI Mavic series deals for Black Friday, including all the top discounts on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Pro Platinum, Air 2, Mini & more



Early Black Friday DJI Mavic deals are live. Compare the top offers on the Mavic Mini, 2 Zoom, Pro, Air 2 & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best DJI Mavic Deals:

Best DJI Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to access the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The DJI Mavic series is the brand’s most popular consumer line of camera drones. Designed for beginner and enthusiast aerial photographers, they’re equipped with cameras that can capture up to 4K videos at 60 fps along with multi-axis gimbals for smooth stabilization and long flight times. Among the top Mavic drones are the Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic Pro Platinum, Mavic Air 2, and Mavic Mini. Most of these quadcopters can fly for 20 to 30 minutes up to a range of 4 km.

Story continues

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)



