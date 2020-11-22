Black Friday Embark Dog DNA Test Deals 2020: Top Early Dog DNA Test Kit Deals Listed by Consumer Articles
Early Black Friday Embark dog DNA test kit deals for 2020 are underway, find all the best early Black Friday breed & health kit and breed identification kit savings on this page
Here’s a guide to all the best early Embark dog DNA test deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best deals on canine breed identification kits and dog breed & genetic health screening kits. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Dog DNA Test Deals:
Get an Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Kit for only $99.99 at EmbarkVet.com - limited time deal!
Save up to $60 on Embark Breed + Health Dog DNA Kit at EmbarkVet.com - limited time deal!
Save up to 32% off on Embark dog DNA test kits at Chewy.com - click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Embark Breed & Ancestry test kits
Save up to 25% off on Embark Dog DNA test and identification kits at Amazon - dog DNA test kits include breed identification and canine genetic health screening results
Embark Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit only $115 at EmbarkVet.com - use code FROSTY14 to get $14 off at checkout. Offer ends 12.31.20
Embark Dog DNA Breed + Health Kit only $149 at EmbarkVet.com - use code HOWLDAY50 and get $50 off at checkout. Offer ends 12.31.20.
Save up to $50 on more dog DNA test kits from brands like Embark and Wisdom Panel at Amazon - check out the hottest deals on dog DNA test kits from Wisdom Panel, Embark, DNA My Dog and ORIVET
Want some more deals? Click here to see the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Embark dog DNA test kits come in two forms: the Breed ID kit, and the Breed + Health kit. Both packages can trace your dog’s lineage for up to 3 generations and can be used to screen over 350 canine breeds, types, and varieties. Meanwhile, the Breed + Health kit goes beyond breed identification to include health testing for nearly 200 genetic health risks, along with insights on your dog’s traits and possible inbreeding score.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)