Black Friday fails to prevent slump in retail sales - live updates

Shoppers on Oxford Street this week - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

British retailers recorded a drop in sales in November as online firms saw a weaker month despite Black Friday and Christmas shopping, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes decreased 0.4pc last month, following a rise of 0.9pc in October.

It was below the expectations of economists, who had predicted a 0.3pc increase for the month.

Darren Morgan, the ONS's director of economic statistics, said Black Friday sales had failed "to provide their usual lift in this sector".

He added: "However, department stores and households good shops did report increased sales, with these retailers telling us a longer period of Black Friday discounting helped boost sales.

"Food and alcohol sales were also up, with consumers stocking up early to try to spead the cost of Christmas festivities."

Online sales volumes fell by 2.8pc in November, continuing a downward trend seen since early 2021, as the wider economy reopened and people could return to shopping in store.

However, they are still 18.2pc higher than before the pandemic.

Read the latest updates below.

07:16 AM

Good morning

The high street was brought back down to earth in November with Black Friday unable to prevent a decline in revenues.

Retail sales slumped 0.4pc last month after revised figures showed 0.9pc growth in October.

This came after a 1.5pc drop in September, when stores were closed for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

5 things to start your day

1) Andrew Bailey splits with Europe and US by suggesting inflation has peaked - Plus: Division grows among Bank of England rate-setters over when to stop rises

2) Biggest North Sea producer refuses to drill new oil wells because of windfall tax - Harbour Energy opts out of licensing bid in blow to government ambitions to boost domestic supplies

3) The data that proves the NHS is failing Britain - Extreme measures the public are taking to cope with cost of living crisis will likely add more pressure to a creaking NHS

Story continues

4) RMT left isolated as rival rail union reaches pay deal to end its strikes - Some 85pc of TSSA backed an identical offer that Lynch rejected

5) Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s settle legal dispute over ice cream sales in West Bank - Ben & Jerry’s sued its parent company over the sale of its business in Israel

What happened overnight

Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent liberal journalists who recently wrote about its new owner Elon Musk, with the billionaire tweeting that rules banning the publishing of personal information applied to all, including journalists.

Accounts belonging to CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Ryan Mac from the New York Times, independent reporter Aaron Rupar and at least five others, were all locked after their owners had written critically about Mr Musk.

Tokyo stocks closed lower, extending sharp falls on Wall Street driven by lacklustre US retail sales data and fears of a global recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.9pc, or 524.58 points, to end at 27,527.12, while the broader Topix index fell 1.2pc, or 23.69 points, to 1,950.21.

Sony Group lost 1.7pc to 10,855 yen (£64.74) after a report said the company is considering building a component plant in southern Japan near a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) semiconductor factory.