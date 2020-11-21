Black Friday Garmin Fenix (6, 6X, 6S) Deals (2020) Reviewed by Consumer Articles
Save on a selection of Garmin Fenix 6, 6X & 6S) deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the top standard and sapphire edition deals
Compare the best early Garmin Fenix deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, fenix 6X watch offers. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Garmin Fenix 6 Deals:
Save up to $115 on Garmin fenix multisport watches including fenix 5, fenix 6, fenix 6S models & more at Walmart - check the live prices on a wide selection of Garmin fenix watches including standard, premium, and compact editions
Save up to $150 on Garmin fenix 6 series premium multisport GPS watches at Garmin.com - see the latest prices on Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, fenix 6X watches and more including Pro Solar, Pro, and Sapphire editions
Save up to 39% on top-rated Garmin fenix watches & bundles at Amazon - check the latest deals on multisport watches from Garmin including fenix 5, fenix 5S Plus, fenix 6, fenix 6X Pro and Sapphire editions, and more
Save up to $115 on a wide range of Garmin fenix Sapphire watches at Walmart - see the best prices on Garmin Fenix standard and premium multisport Sapphire watches including fenix 5X, fenix 6S, and more
Save up to 39% on Garmin fenix Sapphire watches & bundles at Amazon - check the live prices on Garmin fenix Sapphire including fenix 5, fenix 5X, fenix 6, fenix 6S standard, and premium multisport watches
Best Garmin Fenix 5 Deals:
Save up to $110 on best-selling Garmin fenix 5 multisport watches at Walmart - check the latest prices on a wide selection of multisport watches from fenix 5 series including compact, Pro, and Sapphire editions
Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire, fenix 5, and fenix 5X plus
Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire at Amazon - it features a wide range of bands including black, metal, stainless steel & more
Best Garmin Deals:
Save up to 40% on top-rated Garmin activity trackers, smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
Save up to 25% off on the latest Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner, and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top-rated fitness trackers, smartwatches, and GPS navigation systems
Save on Garmin fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com - check the live prices on a wide selection of stylish Garmin fitness trackers, GPS, and hybrid smartwatches suitable for kids and adults
Save up to $70 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches with GPS & built-in sports apps at ABT.com - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin MARQ, fenix, vivomove, Forerunner, and more
Interested in more deals? Click here to browse the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)