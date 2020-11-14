Black Friday iRobot Roomba Deals (2020): Early Roomba 675, 960, 980, i7, e5 & More Robot Vacuum Savings Summarized by Retail Egg

Save on Roomba deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with Roomba i7, e5, 960, 980, 675, i3 and s9 robot vacuum offers
Here’s a summary of all the top early iRobot Roomba deals for Black Friday, together with all the top savings on popular Roomba models like the i7, e5 and s9. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Roomba Deals:
Save up to $400 on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
Save up to $90 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
Save up to $100 on Roomba robot vacuums & robot mops at Target - save on iRobot smart cleaning products including the Roomba 675, e5, Braava Jet 230 robot mop & more
Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops
Save on the iRobot Braava jet M6 robot mop at Amazon - the M6 tackles sticky messes, grime, and kitchen grease with ease (limited time deal)
Save on the iRobot Braava intelligent robot mop at Walmart - check live prices on iRobot Braava models including the Jet M6 that works with Google Home and is ideal for multiple rooms
Save up to $375 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
Save up to $300 on iRobot Roomba i7 at Amazon - check the latest prices on this intelligent robot vacuum that has automatic dirt disposal and works with Alexa
Save up to $220 on iRobot i7 series robot vacuum cleaners at irobot.com - includes deals on the Roomba i7 + Roomba Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot mop bundle
Save on the top-rated Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart - the 960 maps homes for efficient cleaning and has a recharge & resume feature for large floor areas
Save up to $205 on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at Amazon - check out the latest discounts on this smart robot vacuum that is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors
Save up to $86 on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart - check the latest deals on Roomba 690, 675, 670, 650 & more top-rated entry-level Roomba models
Save up to $165 on the Roomba e5 at Walmart - check the latest deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum including discounts on replacement parts and accessories
Save up to $149 on the iRobot Roomba e6 at Walmart - The e6 features a premium 3-Stage Cleaning System that uses Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes and a high-efficiency filter to help thoroughly clean every day
Save up to 44% on the Roomba i3 & accessories at Walmart - check the latest deals on this top-rated iRobot robot vacuum cleaner with automatic dirt cleaning technology
Save up to 58% on the Roomba i3 robot vacuum at Amazon - click the link to see updated prices on this robot vacuum that also works with Alexa
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Robot vacuums are often synonymous with iRobot's Roomba, thanks to their extensive and efficient product lineup. The Roomba 960 achieves a balance between price and functionality, delivering intelligent cleaning and up to 75 minutes of uninterrupted battery.
There's also the Roomba i7 and i7+, which are worthwhile higher-tier options featuring self-emptying dustbins. Although discontinued, the Roomba 980 is the true successor to the 960 with up to 120 minutes of battery life. Leaning towards the affordable side, the Roomba 675 is a solid choice. The 675 features a 3 Stage Cleaning System with Dual Multi-Surface brushes that grab dirt from carpets and hard floors and an Edge-Sweeping Brush that takes care of corners and edges.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)