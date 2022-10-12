Get Black Friday-level Pricing on these Beats Fit Pro Headphones during Amazon's October Prime Day
The popular Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are 20% off right now on Amazon.
Our tester loved the balanced sound and ample feature selection that on these earbuds.
Amazon Prime Day is back again for October's Black Friday Early Access and some great earbuds are among the deals. Here at Reviewed, we kept track of the best Prime Day deals, and if you're looking for a reason to upgrade your headphones, you're in luck: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $159.95. That's a 20% discount from their original price of $199.95.
Amazon is offering these earbuds in four colors—black, white, sage grey, and stone purple. Beats Fit Pro earbuds are known for their long battery life, noise canceling capabilities, and comfortable fit, positioning them as a competitive rival for other popular brands like Apple and Jabra. The earbuds also feature spatial audio capabilities, allowing them to track head movements for a more immersive audio experience.
►Prime Day is back: Shop the best Amazon deals to shop before Black Friday
Here at Reviewed, we love the Beats Fit Pro earbuds—and we've tested a lot of earbuds. They impressed us with their battery life, which lasted six hours with noise canceling capabilities and seven without. We also appreciated the sound quality of the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Music, podcasts, and videos played clearer and crisper than many of the other earbuds we tested—including Apple's AirPods Pro.
Likewise, the Beats Fit Pro are perfect for iPhone users thanks to the included Apple H1 compatibility chip. They connect to all iOS features, including iCloud/music sharing, hands-free Siri, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and Find My tracking so you won't lose them. From our testing, we concluded that the Beats Fit Pro is a better wireless earbud choice for iPhone users than any other brand.
That should make even the most particular earbud shopper confident in the Beats Fit Pro—and with Amazon's continued Prime Day price discount, it may be the big deal you've been waiting for.
