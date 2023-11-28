What Black Friday looked like in Utah a century ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Every year following the aftermath of Thanksgiving dinner, shoppers around the nation prepare for the bargain-binging chaos that is Black Friday.

Over the decades here in Utah, Black Friday has become a staple of the season, bringing shoppers to stores at early hours to grab the best gifts at the lowest prices.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth takes a look back at our state history to the nearly-forgotten “deals of the day” and the commotion seen in Salt Lake City over a century ago.

In Salt Lake City, the excitement of Black Friday was centered downtown at 3rd South, where iconic department stores that no longer exist today saw hordes of shoppers marching through their doors, including Auerbach, Keith O’Brien, and The Paris.

The deals were too good to be true back in the day, as a department store advertised in the local newspaper in 1910 for dolls at 85¢, ties for 38¢, and a set of men’s pajamas for just $1.15.

Many years later, technology became all the craze during the holiday shopping season. At that time, shoppers would line up at five o’clock in the morning to be the first to purchase “Wizbang, oh my gosh” electronics at ridiculous prices. Those electronics, while seemingly simple for modern families, were truly life-changing for those receiving them on Christmas morning.

Today, despite the internet era taking much of the excitement online, shoppers still mark their calendars for Black Friday morning and the promise of unbeatable deals over the days that follow.

