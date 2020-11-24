Black Friday Sales To Skip

Nicole Spector
·8 min read
Close-up shot of a young woman holding a digital tablet and shopping online on Black Friday at home.
Close-up shot of a young woman holding a digital tablet and shopping online on Black Friday at home.

0. Hold off on holiday decor, fitness equipment and more

Black Friday arrived early this year, and new deals are flooding in at an almost overwhelming rate. As the retail sector struggles to stay afloat in an economy ravaged by COVID-19, stores are touting discounts on everything from bicycles to toaster ovens. Type in just about any item in your search bar followed by the word “sale,” and you risk falling into a veritable vortex of options. Retailers know all the tricks to get you to click, and they make it all too easy for even the savviest shopper to mistake a lukewarm offer for a red-hot savings opportunity.

Because looks can be deceiving, especially when someone is trying to sell you something, it’s important to be scrupulous when surfing these Black Friday sales. To help you save time and money, GOBankingRates consulted retail and personal finance experts to learn which products you’re better off buying later. If you can afford to wait, find out whether you’ll find stronger sales in January or later.

Christmas holiday elegant candle set against Christmas lights and old textured and toned wood background.
Christmas holiday elegant candle set against Christmas lights and old textured and toned wood background.

1. Holiday Decor

“It’s really tempting to shop for holiday decorations right now since obviously now is the best time to display said items; however, you’ll spend a fortune if you try to stock up on lights and inflatable snowmen before the end of December,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “If there’s a particular item you really want, it might be best to go ahead and grab it, especially if it’s something that could sell out. However, if you just want general decor options, keep an eye out starting on December 26 — or Christmas Day, in some cases. That’s when we’ll expect to see discounts up to 70% off or more. These sales will continue on through the first of the year, and while savings will increase, the selection will decrease.”

Buy Smart: 30 Ways To Save on Holiday Gifts

Russia, OKTOBER 24 2019: PS4 console background.
Russia, OKTOBER 24 2019: PS4 console background.

2. Video Game Consoles

“Sometimes we can see really great deals on video game consoles, but this is not the year to expect those,” Ramhold said. “The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 were literally just released … so we can’t expect any deals on those yet for Black Friday. However, even older consoles like the Nintendo Switch aren’t part of any great deals that we’ve seen so far. In fact, they’re all basically list price this year, so unless you just need a console and don’t care about the cost, we’d say skip it.”

Cropped portrait of an affectionate young couple taking selfies on the beach after their engagement.
Cropped portrait of an affectionate young couple taking selfies on the beach after their engagement.

3. Jewelry

“Anything that sparkles will shine brighter at the beginning of the year instead of Black Friday since the deals will be ripe after the new year,” said Dana Marineau, chief marketing officer of Rakuten Rewards. “Mother’s Day and summer holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day are better seasons to score the biggest discounts on jewelry, including watches.”

hand throwing a phone in the trash with broken screen.
hand throwing a phone in the trash with broken screen.

4. Doorbusters

“When stores like JCPenney offer small appliances or kitchenware for $7.99, you must pay attention to the details. First of all, to get this low price, you must mail in a rebate to eventually receive $14 back on the purchase. If you typically forget to take this step, you’re not getting that ridiculously low price and will miss out on savings,” said Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert. “So, it may be a better idea to spend a few extra bucks on a deal you get instantly for more savings in the long run. Also, some doorbusters are made specifically [for] Black Friday so they may be missing key features and components or made of inferior quality. A good deal on a cheap product isn’t really a great savings in the long run.”

A little boy plays with some toy cars he has received as a Christmas present in front of the Christmas tree.
A little boy plays with some toy cars he has received as a Christmas present in front of the Christmas tree.

5. Toys

“Toys are one of those categories that see plenty of deals for Black Friday, but if you don’t see what you’re looking for then, don’t worry. December should have a fair amount of toy deals, and as long as you’re shopping locally, you won’t have to worry about shipping delays,” Ramhold said. “However, if you’re searching for one of the hottest toys of the year and you see it on Black Friday — or sooner — it’s best to grab it right now. Waiting until December will only run the risk of it selling out and you’ll be forced to avoid it entirely or risk paying a huge markup from third-party sellers.”

Are You Secretly Rich?: How Much Your Favorite Toy Is Worth Now

Young woman and man traveling by plane during COVID 19, wearing N95 face masks, sitting on bench with take away coffee in airport waiting area.
Young woman and man traveling by plane during COVID 19, wearing N95 face masks, sitting on bench with take away coffee in airport waiting area.

6. Travel

“We absolutely expect to see travel deals and sales for Black Friday, but travel is a tricky subject this year. Much of the industry is trying to recover from worldwide shutdowns, but it’s still an unstable field to shop,” Ramhold said. “If you must book a trip, try to do so by planning it for as far out as you can — think late next year at the absolute earliest. Either way, also be sure to check the cancellation policy very carefully. You’ll need to know the ins and outs if you have to cancel or postpone your trip. If you decide to purchase travel insurance, also be sure to note what it will cover, including changes due to things like COVID, shutdowns or travel lockdowns in general.”

Women buying online with credit card.
Women buying online with credit card.

7. Gift Cards

Many retailers and restaurants will offer discounts or incentives to purchase their gift cards in December,” said Sara Korab, retail trends director at Savings.com. “Hold off on purchasing them on Black Friday to see if you can get a better deal in a couple of weeks.”

Close-up shot of a golf bag in a golf course.
Close-up shot of a golf bag in a golf course.

8. Golf Clubs

“Many people think of golf clubs as a great Christmas present, but waiting until spring to make a purchase may score you a much better deal. Think Father’s Day or Mother’s Day instead,” said Jeanette Pavini, personal finance expert and author. “As the golf season is in full swing, you will find deals on the prior year models as the new designs are released and hitting the stores. To save even more, look at resale sports shops like Play it Again Sports.”

Learn More: The Richest Golfers of All Time

Above close up view young millennial cheerful woman lying under blanket inside of cozy bed on white soft pillow hiding her face, pretty curious 30s female feeling shy peeking looking away from duvet.
Above close up view young millennial cheerful woman lying under blanket inside of cozy bed on white soft pillow hiding her face, pretty curious 30s female feeling shy peeking looking away from duvet.

9. Bedding

“Bedding is one item to wait to buy until January, where you can find discounts up to 70% off during the January White Sales event,” said Ben Reynolds, CEO and founder at Sure Dividend. “So, if you’re shopping for yourself, you might want to wait until January to save money.”

Young gamer playing video game wearing headphone.
Young gamer playing video game wearing headphone.

10. Certain Gaming Laptops

Gaming laptops are seeing some Black Friday sales action this year — but some of these deals are duds. When browsing, be mindful of red flags such as low storage capacity.

“The installation sizes of modern games have ballooned in recent years; sometimes they are more than 100GB for just one title. This is really putting a strain on laptop storage space. Many gaming laptops come with just 512GB (or even 256GB) solid-state drives by default, which you’ll find fill up very quickly,” said Matt Buzzi, hardware analyst at PCMag. “Opt for more storage where possible, even in a budget gaming laptop, so you won’t be frustrated by the need to uninstall games constantly in order to download and play new ones.”

Woman is buying electronics online at Black Friday while relaxing at the bed with her dog.
Woman is buying electronics online at Black Friday while relaxing at the bed with her dog.

11. Certain Budget Laptops

Budget laptops are another category with dazzling discounts this Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but some of the deals aren’t worth the hype. Check out the screen specs to be sure you’re not falling for a subpar product.

“One of the most unfortunate ways manufacturers cut costs is in screen quality. No matter how good the deal, try to avoid any laptop with a 13-inch or larger screen that has a native display resolution below 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, also known as 1080p,” said Tom Brant, hardware analyst at PCMag. “It’s less common than before, but a budget laptop with a 1,366 by 768 panel at that size is best avoided.”

Get the Best Deals: Your Complete Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Strategy for 2020

A couple sit in chairs and hold hands on a home patio.
A couple sit in chairs and hold hands on a home patio.

12. Patio Furniture

“Outdoor items don’t usually have good deals to grab for Black Friday,” said Anna Barker, personal finance expert and founder of LogicalDollar. “This is because they’re generally heavily discounted at the end of summer, so the best prices on these will have long gone by the time Black Friday rolls around. Instead, it’s a much better idea to keep an eye out for these during Memorial Day and Labor Day sales.”

Smart Home Control With Tablet in scandinavian style living room interior.
Smart Home Control With Tablet in scandinavian style living room interior.

13. Off-Brand Electronics

“There will be plenty of doorbuster deals for off-brand electronics on Black Friday, but those no-name electronics typically aren’t great quality, and you likely won’t be able to return them if they’re purchased as a doorbuster deal,” said Shannon Vissers, a retail analyst with MerchantMaverick.com. “Opt instead to purchase name-brand electronics on Black Friday.

Young cheerful daughter feeling surprised after her parents bought her a car in a showroom.
Young cheerful daughter feeling surprised after her parents bought her a car in a showroom.

14. Cars

Lower prices will be found after Christmas. “The best deals on a new car take place in October as dealers prepare to clear out old inventory, and then again in late December for end-of-the-year mega-sales,” Vissers said.

Unrecognizable man cycling indoor with exercise bike trainer.
Unrecognizable man cycling indoor with exercise bike trainer.

15. Fitness Equipment

“There’s nothing like New Year’s resolutions to drive sales of fitness equipment,” Marineau said. “Selection of exercise equipment will be limited during Black Friday, so it’s better to wait until after the new year to score bigger deals. You’ll likely see as much as two to three times as many sales in January versus Black Friday.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Black Friday Sales To Skip

Latest Stories

  • Lame-duck Trump pardons turkeys

    Failing in his efforts to overturn the election — and with his grip on the presidency slipping away — President Trump on Tuesday exercised a traditional if goofy power of the Oval Office: He pardoned a turkey.

  • 'Close the bars' and open schools, Fauci says

    Evidence strongly indicates that schools are not the sites of significant viral transmission, leading some to wonder why schools are being forced to bear the pandemic’s brunt, when it is adults in adult spaces who seem to be spreading the virus. 

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Trump pardons turkey at White House ceremony

    In the Rose Garden Tuesday, President Trump pardoned Corn the turkey at the annual Thanksgiving ceremony.

  • Trump unexpectedly held a 63-second press conference

    President Trump on Tuesday surprised the White House press corps by announcing he would be making remarks in the briefing room in just a few minutes. As it turned out, he just wanted to highlight that the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time ever earlier in the day. He called it a "sacred number."> President Trump: "I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000 which is the highest in history. We've never broken 30,000 and that's just despite everything that's taken place with the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/aKsXFqucfu> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020Trump congratulated his administration and, "most importantly," the American people for the milestone, and then walked out of the room. The entire event lasted just over one minute, which CNN's Jim Acosta described as the "shortest briefing ever." Reporters, as has been the case for the past several weeks, fired questions at him to no avail and were left scratching their heads. > Trump spoke briefly about the stock market and took no questions.> > After he leaves, you can hear a reporter say, "Well that was weird as shit." pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel YouTube temporarily suspends pro-Trump One America News over COVID-19 misinformation

  • Court: North Dakota governor can't fill dead candidate seat

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election, the North Dakota Supreme Court concluded Tuesday. The court, in a unanimous ruling, decided that Burgum “has not established a clear legal right” to appoint his preferred candidate. Burgum said in a statement that he disagreed with the opinion.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • Dozens of Venezuelan migrants arrive in Trinidad after hours at sea

    At least 29 Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after being deported from the island over the weekend and spending hours at sea, said their relatives, who had been concerned about their whereabouts. Around 40,000 have settled in the neighboring dual-island nations, and dozens have gone missing since vessels they boarded in attempts to get to Trinidad sunk. Trinidadian authorities deported the group of 29 in two small boats on Sunday, but a judge in Trinidad later ordered their return to the island.

  • Marco Rubio blasts Biden White House picks for Ivy League degrees — despite Trump administration's similar credentials

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday predicted President-elect Joe Biden's new hires for his incoming administration would be "polite and orderly caretakers of America's decline," facetiously citing how many members of the group have Ivy League degrees.It's true that many of Biden's picks so far went to Ivy League schools, but Rubio's remark makes less sense when considering that the current White House is a similarly Ivy-infused crowd. President Trump himself went to the University of Pennsylvania, after all.> Come on, @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/xYjMwjRyli> > -- Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 24, 2020The GOP's critique that Democratic administrations are oversaturated with Ivy Leaguers isn't new. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin pointed out that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has a Harvard degree, issued a similar complaint about former the Cabinet chosen by former President Barack Obama, who defeated him in the 2012 election. > This is always a classic. Mitt Romney derided Obama's "Harvard faculty lounge" cabinet in 2012 while he had a Harvard JD/MBA, three (!!!) sons who attended Harvard business, and his advisors included famous Harvard faculty members. https://t.co/GiTVVD5Jlw> > -- Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel YouTube temporarily suspends pro-Trump One America News over COVID-19 misinformation

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Rush Limbaugh Does Full 180, Blasts Sidney Powell After Team Trump Disavowed Her

    Rush Limbaugh fully reversed course on Monday, trashing the Trump legal team’s unhinged press conference detailing baseless election-fraud conspiracies just days after praising attorney Sidney Powell—whom the Trump team has since disavowed—for dropping “bombs all over the place.”Over the weekend, after Powell claimed millions of votes were stolen from President Donald Trump by corrupted software, Powell gave an off-the-rails interview to Newsmax TV in which she expanded her bonkers conspiracy to include Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state being bribed.With Powell having already come under fire from Fox News host Tucker Carlson for failing to provide any evidence for her outrageous allegations, which included claims that late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez was involved in stealing votes, Team Trump finally distanced itself from Powell on Sunday evening, saying she “is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”Trump and his legal team weren’t the only people trying to retroactively memory-hole Powell just days after giving over-the-top praise for the QAnon-boosting lawyer’s baseless conspiracies and incessant promises to “Release the Kraken.”During his Thursday broadcast, immediately following the insane news conference—which also featured Giuliani’s hair-dye streaking down his face as he acted out My Cousin Vinny—Limbaugh couldn’t contain his glee over Powell’s debunked theories about Dominion voting software flipping votes to President-elect Joe Biden.“Sidney Powell just dropped bombs all over the place,” Limbaugh bellowed at the time. “For instance, Trump votes were so overwhelming, the number of people who had voted for Trump that the rigged system, this Dominion system with the Smartmatic software melted down. It couldn’t handle, it couldn’t cheat fast enough, it could not overcome the number of legitimate Trump votes.”Repeatedly praising Powell’s “impeccable reputation” on Thursday afternoon, Limbaugh claimed that Powell had “evidence of fraud” and “detailed evidence of communist money” being used to “rig the elections,” telling his listeners that the presser was a “full hour of constant, overwhelming evidence.”Fast forward to Monday: Limbaugh now sings a different tune.“I mean, it’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week,” he noted, adding that there is no credibly denying Powell's official involvement on Trump's legal team. (Ellis had said Powell was a member of the legal team’s “elite strike force” on Thursday.)“You call a gigantic press conference like that—one that lasts an hour—and you announce ‘massive bombshells,’ then you better have some bombshells,” he added. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got.”Noting that Powell “jumped the shark,” Limbaugh again expressed disappointment in the lack of evidence while throwing the president’s legal team under the bus.“I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” he concluded. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Charles Koch doubles down on saying he 'screwed up' with partisanship, but he's still supporting a Republican in the Georgia runoffs

    Charles Koch told Axios that he was "horrified" by some of the policies and positions that the Republican politicians he supported were talking about.

  • US national security adviser warns China not to use military force against Taiwan

    The United States’ national security adviser has warned China not to use military force against Taiwan, a day after an unannounced visit to the democratic island by a two-star Navy admiral overseeing US military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific. Robert O’Brien cautioned Beijing while touring the Philippines and Vietnam, where he spoke to his counterparts about tackling China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, a region of vital shipping routes where it has made multiple disputed territorial claims. The Chinese Communist Party also claims Taiwan, a democracy of 24 million, even though it has never ruled there. It has threatened to annex the island, and in recent months has stepped up military intimidation through air incursions and invasion simulations. “We have very close ties with Taiwan. The president has made it very clear that any attempt to cause Taiwan to unify with China with anything other than persuasion or democratic election, is something that would be extraordinarily consequential for the People’s Republic of China,” said Mr O’Brien. “I can’t imagine anything that would cause a greater backlash against China around the entire world if they attempted to use military force to coerce Taiwan,” he told reporters. The US does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei but it views Taiwan as a democratic ally in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. It is Taiwan’s biggest arms supplier. The Trump administration has beefed up support for Taiwan in recent months - approving several big weapons sales and dispatching senior officials, including Alex Azar, the US health secretary. This weekend Reuters reported that Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, the director of the J2, which oversees intelligence at the US military’s Indo-Pacific Command, had made a secretive visit. He is believed to be one of the most high-ranking US officers known to have visited Taipei in recent years. The increased US backing for Taiwan has riled China amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea, the crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and an ongoing trade dispute. On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry hit back with a warning of its own, demanding the US “immediately stop” all official exchanges and military contacts with Taiwan and signalling that China would make “legitimate and necessary responses” without giving further details. “China firmly opposes official exchanges and military contacts between the US and Taiwan in any form. This position has been consistent and clear. We urge the US side to fully recognise the high sensitivity of the Taiwan issue,” said spokesman Zhao Lijian.

  • Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court

    The Nevada Supreme Court made Joe Biden’s win in the state official on Tuesday, approving the state's final canvass of the Nov. 3 election. The unanimous action by the seven nonpartisan justices sends to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak results that will deliver six electoral votes from the western U.S. battleground state to Biden. The court action drew extra scrutiny amid legal efforts by the state GOP and Trump campaign to prevent sending vote-by-mail ballots to all 1.82 million active registered voters and then to stop the counting of the 1.4 million votes that were cast.

  • Saudi Arabia calls Houthi missile strike on oil facility a 'cowardly' act

    Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack against an oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The missile hit a fuel tank at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co. facility on Monday morning, and an Energy Ministry official said the strike caused a fire. The facility is near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.In 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Since then, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the rebels, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The Houthis have used cruise missiles against Saudi targets before, The Associated Press reports, with United Nations and Western officials accusing Iran of supplying the weapons, allegations Tehran has denied.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, called the missile attack "cowardly," adding that it "not only targets the kingdom, but also targets the nerve center of the world's energy supply and the security of the global economy."More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender The airline industry begins to plan COVID-19 'vaccination passports' for international travel YouTube temporarily suspends pro-Trump One America News over COVID-19 misinformation

  • Air Force Special Ops Must 'Ruthlessly' Cut Legacy Systems, 3-Star General Says

    The Defense Department is predicting flat or declining budgets in future years.

  • Newsmax CEO says Trump's baseless voter fraud claims are 'great for news' in off the rails interview

    "He could have accepted the results, but I'm saying, 'Look at the amazing stuff that's done for the news business,'" the CEO said.