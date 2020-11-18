Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S7 Deals 2020 Collated by Saver Trends
Early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S9 deals for 2020 are underway, check out the top early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy cell phone sales right here on this page
Here’s our review of the top early Samsung Galaxy S7, S8 & S9 deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the latest deals on Samsung S9+ Midnight Black, S8+ Rose Pink, & S7 Edge. Check out the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 & S7 Deals:
Save up to 75% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Walmart - with features like a dual-sim tray, 64 GBs of memory, and a 12-mp camera
Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Walmart - including locked and unlocked models with up to 64 GBs of memory
Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones at Walmart - find great deals for the Galaxy S7, with a 5.1” Super AMOLED touchscreen and up to 32 GBs of memory
Save up to 45% on Samsung Galaxy S9 phones at Amazon - get the best deals for Samsung’s Galaxy S9 smartphone with various colors available
Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Amazon - find exciting discounts on locked and unlocked models available right now
Save up to 45% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones at Amazon - with a 5.1” Super AMOLED display, a 12-mp camera, and up to 64 GBs of memory
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Samsung.com - click the link for updated price including Galaxy S, Note, A series
Sporting bezel-less curved Infinity Displays, the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S7 are still worthy contenders for shoppers looking for high-performance Android smartphones. Both Galaxy S9 and S8 jumped up in screen sizes to 5.8”, resulting in larger displays and units being the norm for recent flagship models. Performance-wise, Samsung Galaxy smartphones have always ranked near the top of the fastest Android phones, so they continue to offer good value for the price.
