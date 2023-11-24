Black Friday shoppers hunt for the best deals in Northeast Ohio

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Calling all shoppers, the holiday season is here. Thousands flocked to Beachwood Place on Black Friday in search of the best deals.

“Over the holidays you can get some of the best deals ever,” Maple Heights resident Lee Pennington said. “It brings me out really fast.”

Beachwood Place senior general manager Heidi Yanok said the annual shopping holiday gives shoppers a chance to capitalize on some major savings and special offerings you can’t find online.

“Everybody is here and you can just feel the excitement,” Yanok said. “30% off and 40% off at different stores that are still driving you to get into the stores.”

But shopping isn’t the only reason to head to the mall. Some couldn’t wait to bring their little ones to see Santa.

“Seeing it from a child’s eyes, there’s nothing better,” Diane Artieri said.

Shoppers say managing Black Friday is a balance between finding things for others and themselves too. But most importantly, it’s about spending time with loved ones.

“It’s been nice. I haven’t seen my sister in a couple of months since I got to school in Iowa,” shopper Phillip Swanson said. “So, it’s been nice to catch up with everybody, play some card games, sit down, have a nice meal together.”

Yanok said Beachwood Place will have extended shopping hours and more deals running through Cyber Monday and Christmas.

“People are still looking for that deal,” she said. “And this week and next week, you’re going to see those deals because there’s a lot out there. I know I’m shopping all day today and I actually shopped on Wednesday too. So, you are seeing a little bit of earlier in the week and later in the week and then come this week, we’re going to be on Monday too.”

For more information on Beachwood Place and its holiday hours, click here.

