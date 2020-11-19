Black Friday Sony A7 II & A7R II Deals 2020: Early Sony Mirrorless Camera Sales Highlighted by Retail Egg
Our guide to the top early Sony a7 III & a7R II deals for Black Friday 2020, including savings on Sony mirrorless cameras, lenses & accessories
Find all the best early Sony a7 III & a7R ii camera deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the top Sony Alpha series mirrorless camera offers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Sony A7 III & A7r II Deals:
Save up to $400 on Sony A7 III mirrorless cameras at Walmart - the Sony A7 III is capable of 10 FPS silent continuous shooting, 4K HDR video recording, and shooting 710 photos on a full charge
Save up to $750 on Sony Alpha a7II & a7III mirrorless digital cameras at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Sony’s top-rated a7II & a7III mirrorless cameras
Save up to $600 on Sony Alpha A7 mirrorless digital cameras at B&H Photo Video
Save up to $2,200 on Sony A7R II mirrorless cameras at Walmart - check the latest deals on Sony A7R II camera bodies and bundles
Save on Sony Alpha a7II cameras at Amazon - the Sony a7II mirrorless camera is touted as the world’s full-frame camera with a first 5-axis in-body image stabilization
Save up to $300 on Sony Alpha a7III full-frame mirrorless cameras at Amazon - available in camera body only or with a wide range of Sony lenses and accessories
Best Sony Camera Deals:
Save up to $500 on top-rated Sony Alpha mirrorless & digital cameras at Amazon - check discounts on highly-rated Sony mirrorless digital cameras, accessory bundles & cases
Save up to 30% on Sony mirrorless digital cameras & bundles at Walmart - check the latest savings on the top-rated a6000, a6500 & a7iii mirrorless cameras
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Sony cameras at BHPhotoVideo.com - check out the latest deals on Sony DSLRs, top-rated mirrorless cameras, & point-and-shoot digital cameras
The Sony a7III headlines Sony’s line of interchangeable lens full-frame mirrorless cameras. It boasts superb autofocus capabilities with its 693 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection AF points. The Sony a7III is also capable of 4K video recording, thanks to its 24.2MP5 35-mm full-frame CMOS sensor with back-illuminated design. Another top-rated Sony Alpha camera is the Sony a7R II with 399-point focal-plane phase-detection AF coverage and 5-axis image stabilization. Both the Sony a7III and a7R II mirrorless cameras are compatible with Sony’s E-mount lens system.
