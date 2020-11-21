Black Friday store hours and promotions at 15 top chains

To keep any hope of social distancing alive, stores are determined to prevent Black Friday's traditional long lines, rowdy crowds and general hysteria this year.

And, in a break from recent practice, most will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

But just because the holiday weekend will look different at retail, that doesn’t mean the usual doorbuster-style discounts are disappearing. Many stores are spreading out their deals or diverting them online — moves that give shoppers more opportunities to score the best prices for items on their lists.

Here’s how your favorite stores are handling Black Friday during this very unusual year.

Store hours may vary by location and be limited in areas with severe COVID-19 outbreaks. Call your local store or visit the retailer's website before you head out.

1. Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond store external view with sign
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close its stores on Thanksgiving, giving workers a day off during a strenuous year.

During the lead-up to the big day, the home goods retailer says it’s introducing a new shopping option: a two-hour Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store service. Or, shoppers can choose contactless curbside pickup, where employees will bring your items directly out to your car.

Like many other store chains, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a tough year and needs a big Thanksgiving weekend. The company announced in July that it planned to close around 200 stores over the next two years.

2. Best Buy

Best Buy store with cars driving past
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy made a point of staying open on Thanksgiving in previous years and didn’t plan to switch things up this time. But, in announcing its stores would be closed on turkey day, the retailer said: "We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected."

Instead, the electronics retailer says it would enhance its operations ahead of Black Friday, by offering more convenient pickup options and committing itself to making sure online orders arrive on time.

Best Buy also said its Black Friday deals would be introduced earlier than ever. Select sales started Nov. 1, and you can shop all the deals beginning Nov. 22. Keep your eyes glued to the "deals page" on the Best Buy website.

3. Costco

Costco store outside
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Opens 9 a.m.

As in previous years, Costco will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

But pre-Black Friday deals started Nov. 5, with sales running in Costco stores and online through the month until Cyber Monday on Nov. 30.

The warehouse club chain has special coronavirus measures in place at its stores, and you can expect strict enforcement on Black Friday. Those measures include mandatory face coverings, product limits and social distancing.

4. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick&#39;s Sporting Goods exterior against blue sky background
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

In previous years, the outdoor and sporting goods retailer would open stores with limited evening hours on Thanksgiving. Not so in 2020 — Dick’s Sporting Goods will close all locations and distribution centers for the holiday.

The chain is kicking off the sales on Nov. 18, with deals running all the way through Nov. 28. Thats an entire 10 days to shop, making it easier to avoid the crunch of a one-day event.

To thank its employees for their hard work under trying conditions, Dick's says its workers will continue to receive a 15% pay premium through the end of the year.

That's extra cash to pay bills or even invest. That's right, invest: A popular stock trading app lets you buy stock in little pieces starting at just $1.

5. Foot Locker

Looking in to Foot Locker store in a mall
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Varies

Following in other retailers’ footsteps, Foot Locker says it will shut down nearly 900 stores for Thanksgiving.

On Black Friday, you can shop in store or online for deep discounts on a variety of footwear. Foot Locker hasn’t released details on discounts just yet, so keep an eye on its website for updates.

You'll save even more when you shop at Foot Locker and other stores by using free gift cards you can earn by taking surveys or watching videos.

6. The Gap

GAP store outside view, GAP sign
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mall hours vary)

Gap stores are expected to close their doors for Thanksgiving, as was the case in previous years.

The retailer is hoping for a good holiday season to help redeem a devastating 2020. The clothing chain is in the midst of closing around half its stores through early 2021.

You can find pre-Black Friday, Black Friday, and Cyber Week sales at the Gap that will stretch the deals through the entire season.

7. Home Depot

Home Depot store external view from parking lot
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.

The giant home improvement retailer will stay closed on Thanksgiving, just as it has every year.

But in an effort to curb the raucous Black Friday crowds, the company will extend Black Friday sales throughout the entire season. Deals will be available starting in early November and last through December, both in store and online.

“Say goodbye to one day of frenzied shopping,” Home Depot said in a news release.

For the first time, you’ll be able to learn about deals before they go live online by downloading the Home Depot app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

8. Ikea

Ikea store, large blue building with yellow letters
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Regular hours

Bargain shoppers love picking through Ikea’s winding showrooms to furnish their homes for the holidays. (And those Swedish meatballs always hit the spot on a cool autumn evening.)

But Ikea has a history of staying closed on Thanksgiving, so the furniture store's yellow-clad employees will again get a break in 2020.

While the company hasn’t released any information about Black Friday so far, we can look to last year for clues. The 2019 Black Friday sale lasted four days and included a free “Click & Collect” option, where shoppers could skip the lines and pick up their purchases in store.

9. J.C. Penney

JCPenney store in a mall. Store closed.
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

The struggling department store chain has announced it's shutting down its stores for Thanksgiving this year to allow its employees to “stay safe, relax and enjoy the day with loved ones."

J.C. Penney is encouraging customers to use its online store — which it says is faster than ever — an improved app and contact-free curbside pickup. Between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28, you can get an extra 30% off on a variety of apparel, shoes, jewelry and more.

The brand has been hit especially hard by coronavirus shutdowns. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection in mid-May and informed federal regulators it would permanently close 242 of its stores: 192 this year and another 50 next year.

10. Kohl’s

External view of Kohl&#39;s department store
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Open 5 a.m.

Kohl’s says it expects customers to do their holiday shopping good and early this year, even weeks in advance, so it feels comfortable closing all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day.

Kohl’s also has been highlighting other ways to shop safely at its stores, such as contactless curbside pickup, in-store pickup or shopping via its app or website.

The department store is again offering deep discounts on clothing, shoes, home goods, toys, electronics, jewelry and beauty products. It's a whole week of Black Friday deals, with sales beginning Nov. 22 in store and online.

11. Macy’s

Closeup of Macy&#39;s shopping bag, being held by person out of frame
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to midnight

What’s more festive than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? Unfortunately, that cherished tradition will be stripped down this year, as Americans will only be able to watch the floats and giant balloons from home.

The Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, after opening for limited evening hours on the holiday the last few years.

Some Black Friday deals have already started, and the rest will be available online, through the Macy's app and throughout the stores starting Nov. 24 and lasting through Nov. 28.

A killer holiday season may not be enough to turn this company’s fortunes around; Macy’s has already announced that one-fifth of its iconic department stores will be gone within three years.

12. Target

Outside of Target store with cars in parking lot
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: TBD

Target will close its stores on Thanksgiving and stretch Black Friday discounts over a longer period of time to keep shoppers from cramming into stores on any specific day.

“Starting in October and continuing throughout the season, you’ll find Target’s lowest prices of the year on items in stores and online, giving you the flexibility to get the gifts you want,” the company said in a news release.

“This isn’t a year for crowds," the chain said in a news release.

Black Friday is well underway online — Target is adding new deals each week on its website. You can use a free browser extension to track prices at Target or your other favorite stores.

13. Ulta

Outside of Ulta store with cars in parking lot
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: TBD

Beauty chain Ulta joins the crowd of retailers giving its employees a break on Thanksgiving by closing its stores.

"Keeping our associates at the heart of our decisions always, we are adapting this season's plans to reflect our immense gratitude for their commitment to serving our stores," Ulta’s CEO said in a news release.

You can still shop for your beauty supplies on Thanksgiving, so long as you do it online or through the Ulta Beauty app. Black Friday hours and sales will be announced at a later date.

14. Walgreens

Closeup of Walgreens sign on concrete building
  • Thanksgiving hours: Regular hours

  • Black Friday hours: Regular hours

Walgreens, famously open nearly every day on the calendar, will operate regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday for 2020.

Though it’s known as a drugstore chain, Walgreens has become a go-to destination for Black Friday deals, with discounts on health and beauty products, household items, office supplies, toys and more.

This year will be mostly business as usual, with a commitment to being mindful of strict COVID safety procedures.

15. Walmart

Walmart employee works inside a walmart store wearing a face mask
  • Thanksgiving hours: Closed

  • Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

It was back in July that retail giant Walmart announced its stores would shut down this year for Thanksgiving.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," Walmart’s U.S. CEO said in a statement.

As for Black Friday, Walmart previously focused on the in-store experience, even offering shoppers coffee and cookies. Now, it's trying to transfer the party to its website — and plenty of Black Friday sales are already available there.

Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, also will shut down on Thanksgiving.

