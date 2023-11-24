These 23 Black Friday deals will save you up to $120 a year on the best digital subscriptions
We found Black Friday deals on memberships to streaming services, learning apps, online fitness programs and more.
Black Friday may be good for saving money on "stuff," but it's also a great time to save on less tangible items, like subscriptions and memberships. This year, many streaming services raised their prices, but we found streaming deals with discounts of up to 85 percent, which might take some of the sting out of the hikes. Discounts on fitness and learning platforms could help with a little self-improvement in 2024. And media memberships will keep you entertained and informed. Most sales end on Cyber Monday, so you probably shouldn't wait if something catches your eye. Here are the best Black Friday subscription deals we could find.
Max with Ads (six months)$3/month$10/monthSave $7
Hulu with Ads (one year)$12$80Save $68
Peacock Premium (one year)$20$60Save $40 with code
Paramount+ Essential Plan (three months)$2/mo.$6/mo.Save $4
Fubo Pro Plan (two months)$55/mo. $75/mo.Save $20
Sling TV Blue (one month)$20/mo.$40/mo.Save $20
Philo (one month)$12.50/mo.$25/mo.Save $NaN
Roku premium subscription - Apple TV+ (three months)$0/mo.$10/moSave $10
Two MasterClass annual memberships$120$240Save $120
Rosetta Stone (lifetime)$149$250Save $101
Headspace (one year)$35/yr.$70/yr.Save $35
Paprika recipe manager - iOS$3$5Save $2
Alo Moves (one year)$99/yr. $130/yr.Save $31
PlayStation Plus Premium (one year)$112
Humble Choice membership (one year)$99/yr.$129/yr.Save $30 with code
Libro.fm membership + free audiobook$15$30Save $15 with code
Audible Premium Plus$6/mo.$15/mo.Save $9
Libby App$0
404 Media (one year)$75/yr.$100/yr.Save $25
Tidal HiFi (14 months)$110$132Save $22
ProtonVPN Plus (30 months)$3.99/mo.$9.99/mo.Save $NaN
CyberGhost VPN (28 months)$2.03/mo.$13/mo.Save $NaN
1Password (one month)$1.50/mo.$3/mo.Save $NaN
Black Friday streaming deals
Max
Max, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, is one of our favorite streaming services and right now, it's offering 70 percent off the Max with Ads plan for six months, dropping the price from $10 per month (or $100 per year) to $3 per month. At the end of the six-month promotion, you can either cancel or revert to paying full price. Both new and returning customers can access the deal, which is live now and runs through November 27.
Hulu
Hulu's Black Friday deal can save you 85 percent over the course of a year. Right now you can get 12 months of the ad-supported plan for just $12 for the year. Hulu (With Ads) typically goes for $8 per month or $80 per year, making this deal an 85 percent discount. The deal is open to new subscribers and former members who canceled their plan at least a month ago.
Existing and new users can also get the Starz premium add-on for 99 cents per month for the next six months. Both promotions are live now and will run through November 28.
Peacock
Peacock is running a Black Friday promotion on its ad-supported Premium Plan. You can get either a year of the service for $20 instead of $60 by using the code YEARLONG or pay $2 per month (as opposed to $6) for the next 12 months with the code BIGDEAL. Once the deal ends, you'll automatically revert to paying full price unless you cancel. Peacock not only offers shows and movies, you can also watch live sports from Premier League soccer, NFL Sunday Night Football and Golf Pass. The deal ends November 27.
Paramount+
New subscribers can get the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential Plan for $2 per month for the next three months. That plan usually goes for $6 per month, so you'll save $12 over the course of the promotion. Or you can opt for Paramount+ with Showtime for $4 per month for three months. Usually $12 monthly, this subscription doesn't have ads, other than when you watch live CBS news, and gives you access to Showtime's library. Both promotions run through December 3.
Fubo
Fubo is offering a $20-per-month discount for the next two months to new subscribers of any of their monthly English language plans. That makes the Pro Plan $55 for the first two months instead of $75 and the Premier Plan, which includes Showtime, is $75 instead of $95 for two months. All plans will revert to the full price after the trial period unless you cancel. We named Fubo the best live TV streaming pick for sports fans. The promotion runs through December.
SlingTV
Sling TV is offering either their Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan for half price for your first month plus a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which has a list price of $30 (but often sells for $20). The Orange and Blue plans are $40 per month at full price. We named Sling TV the most customizable option for live TV streaming in our guide.
Philo
Philo is already one of the least expensive ways to stream live TV, and now their Black Friday promotion is giving new subscribers a 50 percent discount on their first month of service. The promo code will automatically apply at checkout using this link. The promotion runs through November 28.
Roku
Roku is offering discounts on 15 different add-on subscriptions via the Roku Channel. Apple TV+ is available for free for three months, which should be enough time to catch up on For All Mankind, Severance and Silo. New subscribers can also get six months of ad-supported Max for $3 monthly instead of $10 and three months of ad-supported Peacock for $3 instead of $6. Note that those two latter deals don't beat the individual deals noted above, but if you're a Roku user who likes having all your channels in one place, it may be worth it. The add-on deals run through November 30 and are available to Roku device users who are new subscribers to a given service.
Black Friday learning platform deals
MasterClass
MasterClass is offering two annual memberships — one for yourself and one to give away as a gift — for the price of one. If you're looking for a gift that's not a "thing" this is a good option. Memberships start at $120 per year, which lets you watch on one device at a time and go up to $240 per year for download permissions and access on six devices simultaneously. The free membership will be at the same level you buy for yourself. The deal ends at midnight on Black Friday.
Rosetta Stone
The language learning platform Rosetta Stone is offering a lifetime subscription, with access to all 25 languages it teaches. A lifetime membership goes for as high as $399, but goes on sale for $199 throughout the year. This Black Friday deal for $149 represents the lowest price a membership has gone for all year. Whether you want to learn Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew, Russian, Mandarin, or all five, this is a good opportunity to learn languages using a unique, immersive technique that Rosetta Stone has been teaching for around three decades now.
Headspace
Subscriptions to the Headspace app are half off for Black Friday. Usually $70, a year will now cost you $35. Monthly subscriptions are also discounted, you'll pay $6.50 instead of $13 per month. The app offers guided meditations, focus and sleep music, motivational talks, yoga and fitness videos, and stress management sessions. as well as sounds that can help you focus. Headspace landed a spot on our best sleep app list but it's much more than just one thing. I particularly appreciate the one- to two-minute guided breathing moments that help tame the chaos on overwrought days. The offer is for new and returning subscribers and ends on November 27.
Paprika
The recipe management app Paprika is having its annual Black Friday sale which takes 40 percent off the iOS and Android versions of the app, making them $3 instead of $5. If you prefer a desktop app, you can get the PC or Mac version for half price, making them $15 instead of $30. All offer a cloud option to sync between devices. The app is a favorite among Engadget staffers and lets you helps you digitally collect recipes from anywhere on the web. It can even create smart grocery lists for you, organizing items by aisle.
Black Friday fitness subscription deals
Alo Moves
A year subscription to Alo Moves is 30 percent off for Black Friday from now through November 27. That makes the annual subscription price $99 instead of $130. The growing online fitness service currently has more than 3,000 Yoga, pilates, HIIT, and core classes, with new ones added weekly. Watch on your laptop or through the app (iOS/iPadOS only). The brand recently partnered with the similarly named Arlo Hotels for in-room fitness. The independent hotel chain is currently running a half price sale for those who book a room from now through December 30.
Black Friday media subscription deals
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus memberships are up to 30 percent off in a Black Friday sale. That would bring a year of the PlayStation Plus Premium plan down to $112 instead of $160. The discounts will vary by plan and you'll need a PS login to view the deals. A membership is required to play most online multiplayer games on the PlayStation. You also get discounts in the PlayStation store as well as a selection of free games to play each month. Higher tiered plans also let you play games in the PS game catalog. This deal ends November 27.
Humble Bundle
The Humble Choice holiday deal is offering a yearlong membership for $99 instead of $129. A Humble Choice subscription gives PC gamers a curated mix of titles they can keep forever, plus 20 percent discounts on thousands of games in the Humble Store. Like everything sold from Humble Bundle, a portion of the subscription will go to charity, in this case 5 percent to Child's Play which delivers therapeutic games to pediatric hospitals.
Libro.fm
We recommend Libro.fm in our gift guide for book lovers. It's a great way to buy audiobooks and support your local indie bookseller at the same time. Right now if you sign up for a membership, you'll get two audiobooks instead of just one with the code CHOODSEINDIE. After that, your membership will continue at $15 per month, which grants access to one audiobook monthly and 30 percent off other titles from the library. The audiobooks are yours to keep even after you cancel and each purchase supports the local bookstore of your choice. The sale ends November 27.
Audible Plus
Amazon's audiobook service, Audible Premium Plus is on sale for $6 per month instead of $15, for the next four months. It also comes with a $20 Audible credit, which you can put towards buying additional books outside of the one-per-month you get with the subscription. The Premium Plus plan gives you access to all the titles you can get with the Plus plan, which is a library of selected audiobooks that you can listen to as much as you want while you're a subscriber. Plus it comes with your choice of one audiobook per month that remains yours even after to cancel.
Libby App
It wouldn't be fair to those looking to save money not to point out the Libby App. All you need is your library card to borrow ebooks and audiobooks to read on your Kindle, Kobo or listen to on your phone via the app. It's deliriously simple once you're set up and sort of tough to believe it's all completely free. The drawback is that popular and new titles will usually have a waitlists, as libraries only get a certain number of copies to lend out (even though they're digital, I know). But if you're open to what's available, you'll save a considerable amount over buying.
404 Media
Engadget has been keeping tabs on all the tech layoffs, and a similar trend is affecting media outlets as well. As the media industry gets more unpredictable, some news site are taking a different approach, starting up journalist-founded, reader-supported endeavors that focus on in-depth, independent, investigative stories. 404 Media is one such outlet, started by four former journalists from Vice's Motherboard and focused on technology news. A handful of stories are available for free, but a subscription gets you access to everything, plus bonus content and allows you to comment. For Black Friday, you can subscribe for 25 percent off, giving you a year for $75 instead of $100.
Tidal
Tidal's HiFi membership is typically $132 annually, but a Black Friday promo will give you a year for $110, essentially knocking two months off the price. A membership includes 16-bit, 44.1 kHz sound quality, access to millions of songs and thousands of videos, curated playlists, unlimited skips and Live on Tidal. And of course it's all ad free. And if you'd like to start smaller, you can get a three month trial for just $1.
Black Friday VPN and passoword manager deals
ProtonVPN
ProtonVPN's Black Friday Sale includes a 30-month plan for 60 percent off, or $120 total. That works out to $4 per month for two and a half years of access, saving you $180 over paying full price. Proton VPN is our favorite VPN service and, unlike most VPN services that continually run promotions, Proton rarely hosts sales. Their email and other services are seeing discounts, too.
CyberGhost
CyberGhost’s Black Friday sale gives you four extra months when you buy a two-year plan. Two years goes for $57 and instead of 24 months, you'll get 28. In total, that amounts to an 84 percent savings over buying the service at the full $13 per month. CyberGhost is our pick for the best VPN for cross-platform access, with simultaneous connections on up to seven devices while supporting computers, phones, routers, smart TVs and more. The deal ends on December 7.
1password
Our favorite password manager is from 1Password and for Black Friday its half price for individual or family accounts. An individual account is now $1.50 per month instaed of the usual $3 and gives you unlimited passwords, coverage on all your devices and a gigabyte of storage. The family plan gives password management to five family members and is now $2.50 per month instead of $5. he deal is available to new customers only and runs through November 27.
