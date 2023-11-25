Black Friday TV deals: The Samsung Frame TV is still on sale for up to $1,000 off

Samsung’s Frame TV has hit record low prices thanks to Black Friday deals at Amazon and Samsung , with discounts on every size available. The 55-inch Frame TV is $520 off — a 35 percent discount — bringing it down to just $978. If you want to go big, the 85-inch Frame is a full $1,000 off, for a sale price of $3,298. With seven different size options starting at 32 inches, there’s something for everyone. The Frame is designed to complement its surroundings when it's not in use, displaying art rather than standing out as the black mirror eyesore we’ve become accustomed to with standard TVs.

The discounts apply to the most recent 4K QLED Frame TVs, all of which feature Samsung’s anti-reflection matte display. The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount so it can be hung flush with the wall, just like any painting or framed picture, and offers 100 percent Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology to make colors pop. When it’s not in use, you can put it in Art Mode, which will display the art of your choosing. The Frame is a game-changer for anyone who detests how TVs clash with their home decor.

Samsung offers 10 free artworks to choose from, or you can subscribe to the Samsung Art store for access to curated collections from its museum partners, like The Louvre. You can also upload your own images to display, and use it like a massive digital picture frame. When the TV is in Art Mode, it can be programmed to display artwork based on whether you’re in the room. With motion sensing, The Frame can identify when you’ve left and turn off the display so it isn’t projecting to an empty room. It’ll come back on when you return.

Like Samsung’s other smart TVs, The Frame is powered by Tizen, and it’ll have all the apps you need for your streaming purposes. You can also stream Xbox games to your TV through Samsung’s Gaming hub if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Frame comes in seven sizes: 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. It might normally be a bit of a splurge, but there’s potential to save hundreds of dollars with the current Black Friday sales.

