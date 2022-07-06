Black Gold: Can the Oil Industry Adapt to a Changing World?

The Daily Beast

GoFundMeA married couple in their 30s whose toddler is now terrifyingly alone. A preschool teacher. A great-grandfather visiting from Mexico. A financial adviser who rode the train daily. These are some of the lives that were snuffed out by the gunman who opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on Monday. A little over a day after the killing stopped, officials released the names of all but one fatal victim of the latest mass shooting nightmare in America. They identified the dece