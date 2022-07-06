Black Gold: Can the Oil Industry Adapt to a Changing World?
In a documentary by Sydney Bowie Linden, a small-town oilman wonders how changing politics—around fossil fuels and beyond—will affect the community and business he knows.
In a documentary by Sydney Bowie Linden, a small-town oilman wonders how changing politics—around fossil fuels and beyond—will affect the community and business he knows.
HMRC is ‘hiding the true cost of National Insurance raid’ – here’s what you’ll really pay Households could survive rates of 5pc, says Bank of England FTSE 100 jumps 1.6pc as markets rebound from sell-off Ben Marlow: GlaxoSmithKline's break-up will be a huge test for post-Brexit Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards staged her own beachside photo shoot in some patriotic swimwear
IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko
GoFundMeA married couple in their 30s whose toddler is now terrifyingly alone. A preschool teacher. A great-grandfather visiting from Mexico. A financial adviser who rode the train daily. These are some of the lives that were snuffed out by the gunman who opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on Monday. A little over a day after the killing stopped, officials released the names of all but one fatal victim of the latest mass shooting nightmare in America. They identified the dece
The one-time triple threat is turning into the king of cringe
The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.
DQ'd? From a pro-am? That appears to be the case for Jordan Spieth.
The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.
Well after Ashton Kutcher, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Bell and the Rock made headlines everywhere for openly discussing their bathing habits, it’s still sparking debate: Is it possible to shower too much? Not...
Camilla invited Kate to photograph her in the garden of her private Wiltshire home for a cover shoot for this month's Country Life magazine.
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (12994273d) Macy Gray ‘This Morning’ TV show, London, UK – 21 Jun 2022 On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are gr
Fox NewsOn the heels of yet another mass shooting, Tucker Carlson identified what he believes to be one contributing factor in young men using firearms on innocent bystanders: women “lecturing” them about “their so-called privilege.”Carlson opened his Tuesday show discussing the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly by 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo. The Fox News host mentioned how authorities said Crimo had appeared on their radar twice before: in April 201
Seven people have died as a result of the mass shooting that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. Dozens more are injured.
A mock trade has the Brooklyn Nets sending Kevin Durant to the Denver Nuggets in a 3-team deal.
By recycling a dress from her closet, Kate stuck to Wimbledon's sustainability theme
Monday's game in Milwaukee saw the Cubs and Brewers make MLB history behind a trio of unique home runs.
It'll take you three minutes to make.
Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats have landed the state’s top football recruit
Bella Thorne showed off her toned abs and booty in an American flag bikini this weekend on Instagram. The actress is big into yoga and does 'a bit of boxing.'
Rafael Nadal has shrugged off fresh concerns over his fitness as he targets a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.