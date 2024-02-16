Black Heritage Library to host event in Findlay

Feb. 15—FINDLAY — In honor of Black History Month, the Black Heritage Library and Multi-Cultural Center will have an event with speakers, spoken word and much more.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at Church of the Living God, 701 N. Main St., Findlay.

According to a recent press release, the theme of the event is "African Americans and the Arts." Dr. Evette Simmons-Reed from Ball State University and Dr. Katherine H. Betts from Indiana University-Purdue University will speak. The Christian Brothers, from Cleveland will perform.

For more information reach Interim Director Jerome Gray at 419-788-6794.