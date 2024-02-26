Black History Bash at North Hagerstown High on Wednesday

North Hagerstown High School's Black Student Union is hosting its second annual Black History Bash from 6-KAI8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the 1200 Pennsylvania Ave. school.

Guest speakers include Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez, Principal Michael Chilcutt, and officers of North High's and South Hagerstown High's black student unions.

North High's newly formed Step Team will perform. There will also be a concert by North High's Tri-M, a mixture of orchestra and chorus students.

There will be displays about area black-owned businesses. Food from various cultures will be served at $3 a plate until the food runs out.

Visitors for the event should enter the school at the event entrance by the flagpole.

