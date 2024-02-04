Black History Commission of Arkansas hosts symposium at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Educators and community leaders spent part of their weekend discussing race relations and education in Arkansas at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Saturday afternoon.

Among the topics covered were the ties between education and civil rights, and what new state rules could mean for educators going forward.

Retired educator and Civil Rights Movement pioneer Mable Bynum was among the event’s presenters.

“I’m afraid we’re back where we started and its time if we’re going to be about something, to do better, do better,” Bynum said.

The Black History Commission of Arkansas organized the symposium which also featured speakers Dr. Sybil Hampton and Elise Hampton.

